San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested After Hijacking Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police

A suspect was taken into custody after they hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco Friday night, police said. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets in the Mission District. According to San Francisco police, officers arrived on scene at the location...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Missing Fremont Man With Special Needs Found Safe

A Fremont family is back together and feeling extra thankful after police say a young man with special needs went missing for more than 12 hours. Police said the man, later identified as 20-year-old Eleandri Palisoc, was found 40 miles away in Pinole and reunited with his family right in time for Thanksgiving.
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Warn Public of Thefts, Car Break-Ins During Holiday Shopping

With the holidays, comes the expected increase in car break-ins, especially at malls and shopping centers. The holiday season kicked off with a parade inside San Jose’s Eastridge Mall Friday. With Santa as the grand marshal, the smiles were everywhere during the official tree lighting. While the holidays bring...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

One Year Later: Kevin Nishita's Widow Speaks Out, Thanks Supporters

Thanksgiving marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of a security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita. Two people have been arrested in his death, while a third suspect is still at large. A picture collage of Kevin Nishita is the first thing you will see when you...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Multiple People Injured in Bay Bridge Accident

A multi-car collision on the Bay Bridge on Thursday afternoon is now cleared but sent several people to the hospital and created a large backup of traffic, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 at Treasure Island and was first reported to the California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caltrain Fatally Hits Person Near Burlingame Station

A person was struck and killed by a Caltrain Wednesday night near Burlingame station, agency officials said. The incident happened at around 7:32 p.m. According to Caltrain, northbound train #415 fatally struck a person, who was trespassing on the tracks just south of the Burlingame Station in San Mateo. Caltrain...
BURLINGAME, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals

Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Fire at Commercial Building in Richmond

Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Richmond Thursday night. The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maine Avenue. Contra Costa fire said the fire began at a homeless encampment and spread to the warehouse of the building. Minor damages were reported. No...
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘Enchant' Lights Up San Jose With Holiday Spirit

The world's largest Christmas attractions has arrived to the South Bay. "Enchant," the holiday-themed light event, is now in place at PayPal Park in San Jose. The spectacular is officially opening on Black Friday and will feature a walk-thru light maze, a 100-foo-tall holiday tree, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, market place, holiday food and cocktails.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Delays Expected on Eastbound I-80 Due to Collision on Carquinez Bridge

Authorities are alerting commuters to expect delays entering Solano County via eastbound I-80 due to a collision Thursday. According to reports, a collision involving up to eight vehicles blocked lanes on the Carquinez Bridge in Crockett. Lanes reopened shortly after noon, but prolonged delays are expected. No more details have...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Morgan Hill Community Still Dealing with Wild Pigs Problem

The clear, cool and dry weather is adding to a long-running pig problem in the South Bay. The people who live in the hilltop communities in Morgan Hill said they are definitely frustrated with the damage and mental stress caused by the wild pigs. As the problems and the size of the packs, keep growing.
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.0 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 2:34 p.m. and was centered 9.6 miles east of Seven Trees in San Jose, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details may change...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Glide Feeds Thousands on Thanksgiving Despite Inflation Prices

At the heart of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, an annual Thanksgiving tradition took place once again. Glide Memorial celebrated Thanksgiving with breakfast and it's traditional holiday meal, despite some challenges being faced. The organization said its important to keep the tradition alive now more than ever, even though meals are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Universities Launch Projects Focused on Long COVID

Two major Bay Area universities are launching new projects with the goal of helping people overcome the debilitating symptoms from long COVID. Researchers at Stanford University are looking for 200 volunteers to participate in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to see if Paxlovid, the anti-viral treatment that fights acute COVID-19, can help cure long COVID as well.

