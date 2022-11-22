Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Hijacking Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police
A suspect was taken into custody after they hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco Friday night, police said. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets in the Mission District. According to San Francisco police, officers arrived on scene at the location...
NBC Bay Area
Missing Fremont Man With Special Needs Found Safe
A Fremont family is back together and feeling extra thankful after police say a young man with special needs went missing for more than 12 hours. Police said the man, later identified as 20-year-old Eleandri Palisoc, was found 40 miles away in Pinole and reunited with his family right in time for Thanksgiving.
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn Public of Thefts, Car Break-Ins During Holiday Shopping
With the holidays, comes the expected increase in car break-ins, especially at malls and shopping centers. The holiday season kicked off with a parade inside San Jose’s Eastridge Mall Friday. With Santa as the grand marshal, the smiles were everywhere during the official tree lighting. While the holidays bring...
NBC Bay Area
One Year Later: Kevin Nishita's Widow Speaks Out, Thanks Supporters
Thanksgiving marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of a security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita. Two people have been arrested in his death, while a third suspect is still at large. A picture collage of Kevin Nishita is the first thing you will see when you...
NBC Bay Area
Multiple People Injured in Bay Bridge Accident
A multi-car collision on the Bay Bridge on Thursday afternoon is now cleared but sent several people to the hospital and created a large backup of traffic, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 at Treasure Island and was first reported to the California...
NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Fatally Hits Person Near Burlingame Station
A person was struck and killed by a Caltrain Wednesday night near Burlingame station, agency officials said. The incident happened at around 7:32 p.m. According to Caltrain, northbound train #415 fatally struck a person, who was trespassing on the tracks just south of the Burlingame Station in San Mateo. Caltrain...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Mayor Unveils Public Safety Initiatives Designed to Spur Holiday Business
Outgoing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf this week unveiled her public safety initiatives for downtown and other retail districts in hopes to spur shopper confidence amid the city's crime woes and support businesses as they continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic. The mayor has resolved to spend up...
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
NBC Bay Area
Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals
Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Fire at Commercial Building in Richmond
Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Richmond Thursday night. The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maine Avenue. Contra Costa fire said the fire began at a homeless encampment and spread to the warehouse of the building. Minor damages were reported. No...
NBC Bay Area
‘Enchant' Lights Up San Jose With Holiday Spirit
The world's largest Christmas attractions has arrived to the South Bay. "Enchant," the holiday-themed light event, is now in place at PayPal Park in San Jose. The spectacular is officially opening on Black Friday and will feature a walk-thru light maze, a 100-foo-tall holiday tree, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, market place, holiday food and cocktails.
NBC Bay Area
Delays Expected on Eastbound I-80 Due to Collision on Carquinez Bridge
Authorities are alerting commuters to expect delays entering Solano County via eastbound I-80 due to a collision Thursday. According to reports, a collision involving up to eight vehicles blocked lanes on the Carquinez Bridge in Crockett. Lanes reopened shortly after noon, but prolonged delays are expected. No more details have...
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Community Still Dealing with Wild Pigs Problem
The clear, cool and dry weather is adding to a long-running pig problem in the South Bay. The people who live in the hilltop communities in Morgan Hill said they are definitely frustrated with the damage and mental stress caused by the wild pigs. As the problems and the size of the packs, keep growing.
NBC Bay Area
‘We Have to Come Together': Oakland Mayor-elect Sheng Thao Outlines Priorities
Oakland Mayor-elect Sheng Thao made her first public appearance on Wednesday since formally declaring victory. Thao used the appearance outside city hall to offer new insight into what she is focused on heading into next year. "We have to come together," Thao said. The councilmember turned mayor is a self-described...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.0 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay
A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 2:34 p.m. and was centered 9.6 miles east of Seven Trees in San Jose, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details may change...
NBC Bay Area
Many Bay Area Residents Travel to Their Destinations Ahead of Thanksgiving
There will be stories of troubled travel and family reunion fanfare as we enter this Thanksgiving weekend. AAA said that 55 million people will travel one way or another nationwide. A number of Americans traveling is just about back to pre-pandemic levels, so maybe people are giving thanks for normalcy...
NBC Bay Area
Glide Feeds Thousands on Thanksgiving Despite Inflation Prices
At the heart of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, an annual Thanksgiving tradition took place once again. Glide Memorial celebrated Thanksgiving with breakfast and it's traditional holiday meal, despite some challenges being faced. The organization said its important to keep the tradition alive now more than ever, even though meals are...
NBC Bay Area
Health Experts Warn of Rising Flu, COVID, RSV Cases Amid Thanksgiving Gatherings
Thanksgiving weekend is here, which means families and friends will be gathering during one of the most contagious winters yet. But this year’s gatherings come as three dangerous viruses surging across the bay, which are COVID, RSV and the flu. RSV cases are hitting Bay Area children and pediatric...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Universities Launch Projects Focused on Long COVID
Two major Bay Area universities are launching new projects with the goal of helping people overcome the debilitating symptoms from long COVID. Researchers at Stanford University are looking for 200 volunteers to participate in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to see if Paxlovid, the anti-viral treatment that fights acute COVID-19, can help cure long COVID as well.
NBC Bay Area
Have You Seen the Metallic Pod in SF? It's a New Self-Cleaning Public Toilet
A new space-aged looking pod is the newest feature on San Francisco's Embarcadero. But it's not a new art piece, it's a new self-cleaning public toilet. The ovular, metallic pod is a curiosity for San Francisco residents out on their morning jogs and walks. “It's an interesting design, it will...
