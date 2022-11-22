Read full article on original website
Gwendoline Christie says Wednesday is 'the first time I've ever felt beautiful on screen'
Gwendoline Christie was walking through a field when she got the text saying Tim Burton wanted to meet with her about Netflix's new series Wednesday. If that weren't enough of a shock, Burton later offered her the part of Principal Larissa Weems. And he'd give her the freedom to help create the character.
Why Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda should've been the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sumptuous viewing experience that depicts the loss of a beloved leader, the introduction of a new antihero (who isn't Taylor Swift but has an army nearly as large), and the crowning of a new Panther.
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “What A Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moore, who posted the death on Twitter on Friday night. Moore told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharles Koppelman, Former Music Exec and Martha Stewart Living Chairman, Dies at 82Gene Perret, Emmy-Winning Writer on...
81 Pieces Of Pop Culture Trivia That You Absolutely Must Make Space For In Your Brain
All of the time you spend on Twitter has been leading up to this.
Glen Powell Initially Disliked His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Role, Called Character ‘A Navy Draco Malfoy’
“Top Gun: Maverick” was such a massive success, both critically and commercially, that it can be hard to imagine any actor not wanting to participate in the film. But Glen Powell wasn’t sure that playing the arrogant Jake “Hangman” Seresin would be a good career move. In a new interview with GQ, Powell shared his first impressions of the “Top Gun: Maverick” script. The actor initially auditioned for the role of Rooster that ultimately went to Miles Teller, but when he was called in to read for Hangman, he had some reservations about the part. Powell dismissively referred to the character...
Bones and All star Taylor Russell had a sweet time playing a cannibal
In director Luca Guadagnino's just-released Bones and All, Taylor Russell (Waves, Escape Room) plays a 1980s teenager who sets off in search of her mother after her dad abandons her — because of cannibalistic tendencies. "I play this character called Maren, this girl at the brink of adulthood, who...
Greta Gerwig thought that Barbie could be a 'career-ender' before filming: 'It was terrifying'
Greta Gerwig had some serious initial concerns about getting all dolled up for her upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. The director, who co-wrote the film's script with partner Noah Baumbach, revealed that she was simultaneously excited and "terrified" of helming the project before production began last March. "It was...
Jeremy Irons Celebrates Dyslexic Innovators in New Work by DDB Melbourne
As many people with dyslexia can relay, the world isn’t particularly well-equipped to accommodate those that experience this common reading disability. With plenty of horror stories of communities and institutions that simply did not understand dyslexia, working to reshape the world to empower dyslexic thinkers is the next step forward.
Angela Lansbury filmed her Glass Onion role on a laptop: Inside all the Knives Out 2 cameos
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. When writer-director Rian Johnson was making Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he had no idea it would mark the final screen appearances of two entertainment legends: Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim. "It means so much that they were in the movie,"...
Jennifer Lopez announces This Is Me… Now, her first new album in 8 years
History is repeating itself once again for Jennifer Lopez. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of her album This Is Me… Then on Friday, the "Let's Get Loud" singer unveiled her first new album in eight years, which happens to be titled This Is Me… Now. In a video...
Jessica Henwick based her Glass Onion character on her time as a production assistant
Jessica Henwick was determined to never be an assistant again. Until she had to play one in a film. Henwick (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) joins the ensemble of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Peg, the long-suffering assistant to supermodel Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson). The actress, who began her career behind the camera, had plenty of personal experience to draw from.
What's the deal with the random guy on the island in Glass Onion?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It turns out Daniel Craig isn't the only actor to appear in both Knives Out films. Longtime friend and collaborator of writer-director Rian Johnson, Noah Segan, is also in both movies — playing two different characters. Segan...
See America Ferrera, Michael Urie, and Vanessa Williams have a mini Ugly Betty reunion
It's always nice when old co-workers keep in touch, especially when they're the stars of beloved millennial dramedies. America Ferrera, the titular Betty of Ugly Betty, shared a few photos on Instagram of her and her former costars Michael Urie and national treasure Vanessa Williams hanging out and having dinner.
Watch Anne Heche sing 'Amazing Grace' with What Remains crew on last day of filming
The late Anne Heche and the production team of one of her final movies, What Remains, came together in song on the last day of filming. Heche, who died Aug. 11 at the age of 53, celebrated wrapping the project with a rendition of "Amazing Grace" at Victory Baptist Church outside Amarillo, Tex., last October, per exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the film shared with PEOPLE.
Why Noah Baumbach decided to adapt White Noise: 'I don't know what 'unfilmable' means'
Don DeLillo's 1985 novel White Noise details how an "airborne toxic event" interrupts the family life of a "Hitler studies" professor named Jack Gladney, his secrets-keeping wife Babette, and their brood of children. The dense, satirical, and mortality-obsessed tome was long deemed unfilmable, although not by writer-director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Marriage Story) whose adaptation of DeLillo's book arrives in theaters on Friday with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig playing the two leads.
Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin announce their engagement: 'He agreed to hang out forever'
Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are staying by each other's side for forever. The couple, who both played the lead role in the Tony award-winning musical on Broadway, announced their engagement on Instagram on Friday. In a series of photos, the newly-minted fiancés can be seen holding one another close while surrounded by an array of autumnal flowers and floating candles.
