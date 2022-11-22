ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “What A Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moore, who posted the death on Twitter on Friday night. Moore told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharles Koppelman, Former Music Exec and Martha Stewart Living Chairman, Dies at 82Gene Perret, Emmy-Winning Writer on...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Glen Powell Initially Disliked His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Role, Called Character ‘A Navy Draco Malfoy’

“Top Gun: Maverick” was such a massive success, both critically and commercially, that it can be hard to imagine any actor not wanting to participate in the film. But Glen Powell wasn’t sure that playing the arrogant Jake “Hangman” Seresin would be a good career move. In a new interview with GQ, Powell shared his first impressions of the “Top Gun: Maverick” script. The actor initially auditioned for the role of Rooster that ultimately went to Miles Teller, but when he was called in to read for Hangman, he had some reservations about the part. Powell dismissively referred to the character...
EW.com

Bones and All star Taylor Russell had a sweet time playing a cannibal

In director Luca Guadagnino's just-released Bones and All, Taylor Russell (Waves, Escape Room) plays a 1980s teenager who sets off in search of her mother after her dad abandons her — because of cannibalistic tendencies. "I play this character called Maren, this girl at the brink of adulthood, who...
AdWeek

Jeremy Irons Celebrates Dyslexic Innovators in New Work by DDB Melbourne

As many people with dyslexia can relay, the world isn’t particularly well-equipped to accommodate those that experience this common reading disability. With plenty of horror stories of communities and institutions that simply did not understand dyslexia, working to reshape the world to empower dyslexic thinkers is the next step forward.
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez announces This Is Me… Now, her first new album in 8 years

History is repeating itself once again for Jennifer Lopez. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of her album This Is Me… Then on Friday, the "Let's Get Loud" singer unveiled her first new album in eight years, which happens to be titled This Is Me… Now. In a video...
EW.com

Jessica Henwick based her Glass Onion character on her time as a production assistant

Jessica Henwick was determined to never be an assistant again. Until she had to play one in a film. Henwick (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) joins the ensemble of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Peg, the long-suffering assistant to supermodel Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson). The actress, who began her career behind the camera, had plenty of personal experience to draw from.
EW.com

What's the deal with the random guy on the island in Glass Onion?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It turns out Daniel Craig isn't the only actor to appear in both Knives Out films. Longtime friend and collaborator of writer-director Rian Johnson, Noah Segan, is also in both movies — playing two different characters. Segan...
EW.com

Watch Anne Heche sing 'Amazing Grace' with What Remains crew on last day of filming

The late Anne Heche and the production team of one of her final movies, What Remains, came together in song on the last day of filming. Heche, who died Aug. 11 at the age of 53, celebrated wrapping the project with a rendition of "Amazing Grace" at Victory Baptist Church outside Amarillo, Tex., last October, per exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the film shared with PEOPLE.
EW.com

Why Noah Baumbach decided to adapt White Noise: 'I don't know what 'unfilmable' means'

Don DeLillo's 1985 novel White Noise details how an "airborne toxic event" interrupts the family life of a "Hitler studies" professor named Jack Gladney, his secrets-keeping wife Babette, and their brood of children. The dense, satirical, and mortality-obsessed tome was long deemed unfilmable, although not by writer-director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Marriage Story) whose adaptation of DeLillo's book arrives in theaters on Friday with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig playing the two leads.
EW.com

Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin announce their engagement: 'He agreed to hang out forever'

Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are staying by each other's side for forever. The couple, who both played the lead role in the Tony award-winning musical on Broadway, announced their engagement on Instagram on Friday. In a series of photos, the newly-minted fiancés can be seen holding one another close while surrounded by an array of autumnal flowers and floating candles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy