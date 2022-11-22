ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Joey Essex cuts a dapper figure as he cosies up to glamorous Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Joey Essex and his Dancing On Ice professional partner Vanessa Bauer posed arm-in-arm at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse in London on Tuesday.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey, 32, looked dapper in a black dinner suit as he posed with Vanessa, who gently rested her hand on his chest amid rumours the pair are 'growing close'.

The reality star couldn't contain his smile as he posed on the red carpet in the black suit which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and dark bow tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Adgps_0jK48NAh00
Cosy: Joey Essex and his Dancing On Ice professional partner Vanessa Bauer posed arm-in-arm at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse in London on Tuesday

Figure skater Vanessa, 26, put on a glamorous display as she cosied-up to Joey, in a dazzling blue gown which boasted a plunging neckline.

The eye catching strappy sequin garment reached right down to the ground and spread out behind her as she posed.

Vanessa donned a radiant palette of makeup and styled her long brunette tresses in luxurious curls tucked behind one ear flashing a pair of silver drop earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fT0w2_0jK48NAh00
Flirty: Former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey, 32, looked dapper in a black dinner suit as he posed with Vanessa, who gently rested her hand on his chest amid rumours the pair are 'growing close'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTfVx_0jK48NAh00
Looking good: The reality star couldn't contain his smile as he posed on the red carpet in the black suit which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and dark bow tie

The pair's outing follows reports that they have been flirting throughout their time working together on Dancing On Ice.

A source told The Sun: 'Joey and Vanessa have grown close incredibly quickly.

'Right now they have managed to keep everything professional but it’s safe to say they are both super flirty.

'They are going to spend a lot of time together over the next few months due to rehearsals so it’s easy to see how romance could blossom.

'Joey is hoping to invite her to Essex for a night out with his mates and drinks at his.'

MailOnline contacted representatives for Joey for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORuNf_0jK48NAh00
Stunning: Figure skater Vanessa, 26, put on a glamorous display as she cosied-up to Joey, in a dazzling blue gown which boasted a plunging neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htzhn_0jK48NAh00
Dressed to impress: The eye-catching strappy sequin garment reached right down to the ground and spread out behind her as she posed donning a radiant palette of makeup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JV482_0jK48NAh00
Off we go! Following their attendance at the awards, Joey and Vanessa were seen leaving together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAM7T_0jK48NAh00
Cosy: The pair were every inch the picture-perfect duo as they left the swanky event after walking the red carpet

Joey was snapped locking lips with model and former Love Island star Maura Higgins during the National Television Awards last month.

Maura was seen leaning in for a passionate kiss with the TV star as they put on an amorous display at the glitzy event.

Maura and Joey looked very relaxed in each other's company as they chatted together in the lobby area.

And it appeared that the two couldn't stay away from each other as they went on to share a taxi before heading off along with other pals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19etUE_0jK48NAh00
Flirty fun: Joey has reportedly grown close to his professional Dancing On Ice skating partner Vanessa during rehearsals and are said to have been flirting throughout their time working together

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emma Weymouth poses up a storm at the Claridge's Christmas tree party

The Christmas party season is only just kicking off but Emma Weymouth appeared to be already full of festive cheer as she stepped out for an event on Wednesday night. The Marchioness of Bath, 36, cut a glamorous figure in a shimmering nude gown as she joined other famous faces for the annual Claridge's Christmas tree party.
SheKnows

Keira Knightley Looks Like the Definition of Ethereal in This Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Once again, Keira Knightley has made our week with a rare, jaw-dropping red carpet-appearance! On Nov 24, the Love Actually star and her husband of nearly a decade James Righton attended the launch dinner for A Magazine curated by Erdem, which was an exclusive event where Erdem partnered with MatchesFashion. Held at the esteemed Sessions Arts Club in London, Knightley arrived in a showstopping and ethereal white gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the rare red carpet photos below: In the photos, we see Knightley looking stunning in a form-fitting white lace gown, with small ruffles draped throughout...
Daily Mail

'I was really scared': GB News presenter Ellie Costello tells of her horror when she realised her 'sinister' stalker had tracked her down and was 10 feet away as she covered Queen's funeral

GB News presenter Ellie Costello has told of the horrors she endured when she realised her 'sinister' stalker had tracked her down and was stood just 10 feet away from her while she covered the Queen's funeral. The 29-year-old broadcaster said she was left shaking in terror by her stalker...
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia shows her feminine side in stunning polka dot dress

Queen Letizia of Spain, 50, is known for her striking looks and daring outfits. Recently, she donned red leather trousers for a visit to a Barcelona hospital. And in October, she showed off her super-toned body in a backless dress as she joined King Felipe at the opening of royal theatre season in Madrid.
Daily Mail

TV star Lucy Zelic says fans Aussie football fans only want to hear from 'rich, ethnic' former stars of the game as she defends Peter FitzSimons after he blasted the Socceroos

Former SBS sports commentator Lucy Zelic has blasted Australian football fans for being close-minded and refusing to listen to anyone other than 'rich, ethnic' former stars of the game as she stuck up for Peter FitzSimons. The Fairfax columnist has been slammed by soccer diehards after he criticised the Socceroos...
Daily Mail

New book reveals Queen's stoicism in final months: Intimate portrait tells how she found comfort after Philip's death watching Line of Duty and how she dealt with revelations about Andrew

A fascinating royal biography sheds new light on Queen Elizabeth's remarkable stoicism in the last months of her life, how she didn't hesitate to 'fire' her own son – and found comfort after her husband's death by watching Line of Duty. Written by author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, Elizabeth:...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How wedding dressmaker who lost both legs and an arm in a gruesome tractor slasher accident while mowing alone on her farm bravely clung to life despite her horrific injuries

A wedding fashion designer who lost both of her legs and an arm in a horrific lawn mowing incident managed to save her own life by battling through the agony and calling 000. Claire McKenzie, 61, had bought a tractor and slasher to keep her 50 hectare property in Ballandean, in Queensland's Granite Belt region, safe during bushfire season.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

693K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy