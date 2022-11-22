Read full article on original website
State College
Port Matilda EMS to cease operations in next 90 days
PORT MATILDA — A local municipality could be losing its emergency medical services by the end of the year. According to a Facebook post Nov. 21 by Port Matilda EMS, its service will cease operations within 90 days. The post read, “Today we shared with the local townships and Port Matilda Borough that comprise our service area that we will be notifying Seven (Mountains) EMS and the state of our intent to close the service within 90 days.” The post said that the “decision was not made easily and not without a lot of regret.”
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
State College
YMCA of Centre County receives 2022 governor’s award
STATE COLLEGE — YMCA of Centre County has received the Governor’s Victim Service Pathfinder Community Service Award for 2022. This distinguished award recognizes the visible contribution and impact the Y has had on victim services throughout Centre County. It was presented via Zoom on Nov. 17. The Y...
Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
State College
Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level for 10th Consecutive Week
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 10th consecutive week as new cases of the virus declined, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Friday. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has...
I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County
GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
erienewsnow.com
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
State College
Hope Fund continues to help ‘Valley’ residents
SPRING MILLS — Centre County has the Centre Foundation and the United Way for people or organizations that need financial help. In the Penns Valley area, people can call the Hope for Penns Valley Fund. Started in 2002 the Hope Fund was born when friends of TJ Coursen, a...
Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36
CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
Blair County men found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Tyrone men were locked up after being spotted by Tyrone Borough police officers and reportedly found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, meth, and a gun. Tyrone police report that they spotted a vehicle on the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that they recognized as […]
Pa. woman behind bars for neglecting horses, causing one to have a miscarriage: police
According to 6WJAC, state police in Bedford County have arrested a Claysburg woman, who faces numerous charges related to animal cruelty after neglecting to care for four horses. Troopers said the investigation into 20-year-old Katlyn Weyant began in early October, when police were dispatched to a residence in Kimmel Township.
WJAC TV
Bellefonte woman pronounced dead at scene of I-80 crash
GREENE TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — One woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on I-80 West in Clinton County on Monday. According to State Police, troopers responded to the scene of the fatal crash just before 5 PM after receiving reports that someone was potentially trapped inside the vehicle.
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PennDOT to begin temporary repairs next week at site of Bellefonte wall collapse
Both lanes of South Water Street will reopen once the work is complete.
State College
School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages
Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
State College
Goodco Mechanical helps raise funds for local homeless shelter
STATE COLLEGE — Goodco Mechanical, the region’s leading commercial and residential HVAC and plumbing contractor, has announced that Out of the Cold Centre County is its 2022 benefactor for the company’s annual holiday fundraising campaign. This is the second year in a row Goodco partnered with the...
State College
On the horizon …
DEC. 2-4 The Centre County Historical Society’s 20th annual Stocking Stuffer event is scheduled for Dec. 2 to 4 at the Centre Furnace Mansion in State College. More than 50 talented regional fine artists, antique dealers, crafters and dedicated CCHS volunteers work year-round planning and preparing for this festive event.
Clearfield County appoints new Commissioner
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Court Administrator announced the appointment of their new Commissioner on Wednesday after Antonio Scotto’s resignation in October. Mary Tatum was appointed to the position by President Judge Fredric Ammerman, Court Administrator, F. Cortez ‘Chip’ Bell III announced. Tatum, from Houtzdale, will become the third person to serve as […]
