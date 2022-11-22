PORT MATILDA — A local municipality could be losing its emergency medical services by the end of the year. According to a Facebook post Nov. 21 by Port Matilda EMS, its service will cease operations within 90 days. The post read, “Today we shared with the local townships and Port Matilda Borough that comprise our service area that we will be notifying Seven (Mountains) EMS and the state of our intent to close the service within 90 days.” The post said that the “decision was not made easily and not without a lot of regret.”

PORT MATILDA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO