Port Matilda, PA

State College

Port Matilda EMS to cease operations in next 90 days

PORT MATILDA — A local municipality could be losing its emergency medical services by the end of the year. According to a Facebook post Nov. 21 by Port Matilda EMS, its service will cease operations within 90 days. The post read, “Today we shared with the local townships and Port Matilda Borough that comprise our service area that we will be notifying Seven (Mountains) EMS and the state of our intent to close the service within 90 days.” The post said that the “decision was not made easily and not without a lot of regret.”
PORT MATILDA, PA
State College

YMCA of Centre County receives 2022 governor’s award

STATE COLLEGE — YMCA of Centre County has received the Governor’s Victim Service Pathfinder Community Service Award for 2022. This distinguished award recognizes the visible contribution and impact the Y has had on victim services throughout Centre County. It was presented via Zoom on Nov. 17. The Y...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
CLEARFIELD, PA
State College

Hope Fund continues to help ‘Valley’ residents

SPRING MILLS — Centre County has the Centre Foundation and the United Way for people or organizations that need financial help. In the Penns Valley area, people can call the Hope for Penns Valley Fund. Started in 2002 the Hope Fund was born when friends of TJ Coursen, a...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Bellefonte woman pronounced dead at scene of I-80 crash

GREENE TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — One woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on I-80 West in Clinton County on Monday. According to State Police, troopers responded to the scene of the fatal crash just before 5 PM after receiving reports that someone was potentially trapped inside the vehicle.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages

Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Goodco Mechanical helps raise funds for local homeless shelter

STATE COLLEGE — Goodco Mechanical, the region’s leading commercial and residential HVAC and plumbing contractor, has announced that Out of the Cold Centre County is its 2022 benefactor for the company’s annual holiday fundraising campaign. This is the second year in a row Goodco partnered with the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

On the horizon …

DEC. 2-4 The Centre County Historical Society’s 20th annual Stocking Stuffer event is scheduled for Dec. 2 to 4 at the Centre Furnace Mansion in State College. More than 50 talented regional fine artists, antique dealers, crafters and dedicated CCHS volunteers work year-round planning and preparing for this festive event.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County appoints new Commissioner

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Court Administrator announced the appointment of their new Commissioner on Wednesday after Antonio Scotto’s resignation in October. Mary Tatum was appointed to the position by President Judge Fredric Ammerman, Court Administrator, F. Cortez ‘Chip’ Bell III announced. Tatum, from Houtzdale, will become the third person to serve as […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

