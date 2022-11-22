ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

Georgia man accused reaching through Wendy’s drive-thru window, stealing cash

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCBIZ_0jK46eL200

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County man is arrested after police say he stole money from a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF reported that Sandersville police responded to Wendy’s restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Monday night about a robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to WJBF, investigators said John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru of a Wendy’s and took some cash from an employee.

Jefferson was apprehended at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday when Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him hiding inside of an abandoned vehicle.

WJBF said Jefferson was arrested and taken to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear how much cash he got away with or what charges he is facing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aBCd_0jK46eL200

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Wrong-way crash kills 3 on central Georgia interstate

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on. Both the unnamed driver […]
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder

The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxg.com

2 arrested for shooting in Washington County

TENNILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - Two women are behind bars, charged with multiple felonies after a shooting Tuesday night in Washington County. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on 4th St. in Tennille at around midnight. Deputies spoke with the victims and discovered a tractor damaged by gunfire.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

2 charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping in Tennille shooting

TENNILLE, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Two women are facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, in relation to a Washington County shooting. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Emily Osborn of Bonaire and 32-year-old Taylor Dominy of Kathleen. Around midnight, deputies responded to shots fired on Fourth Street in Tennille. They reported...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation

According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
COCHRAN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WJBF

Suspect wanted after shooting incident at Tobacco Road SRP

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Union located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident. According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands. He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera. As of right now there is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
207K+
Followers
143K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy