Defending state champ Richmond Heights remains heavy favorite: OHSAA Division IV boys basketball season preview

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Holy Name football’s historic season stopped by Canfield, 38-21, in OHSAA Division III state semifinal
EUCLID, Ohio — Only one team in each division ends a football season with a smile, the team that wins the state championship. Then again, maybe it depends on your perspective. After playing his heart out in a magnificent effort on defense, offense and special teams, Holy Name senior Austin Wondolowski had an interesting take Friday after his team was manhandled by Canfield in a Division III state semifinal, 38-21, at Euclid High School.
OHSAA state semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Archbishop Hoban downs Massillon, 41-20, to make 7th state football final in 8 seasons
AKRON, Ohio -- Massillon Washington was the final Northeast Ohio hurdle Archbishop Hoban had to clear in it’s journey back to the Division II OHSAA state championship. In the Knights’ fourth meeting with the Tigers in five years, they came out on top, 41-20, at the University of Akron’s InfoCision Stadium.
OHSAA football state semifinal live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 15 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA state semifinals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m.
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Ignatius opens 2022-23 boys basketball season at No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio sent six boys basketball teams to Dayton last season for the OHSAA state championships. The area is among Ohio’s deepest, and that is no different now.
Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: Olmsted Falls tops rankings; Solon, Magnificat close behind
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There were no changes among the top 11 teams this week in the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25, but further down there was lots of movement. Olmsted Falls, which opens the season Saturday at Baldwin Wallace against Division I defending state champion Reynoldsburg, holds down the top spot, followed by Solon and Magnificat, who face each other Wednesday at Solon in a highly anticipated early-season matchup.
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
Archbishop Hoban football feels grateful to be practicing on Thanksgiving
The Knights were practicing in preparation for their state semifinal game against Massillon
Frontier League adding pitch clock to baseball games: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Avon, Ohio – Baseball is my favorite sport, but for many, they find the game slow and often boring. In an effort to increase the action and reduce the down time in Frontier League games, league officials recently announced adding a pitch clock in all ballparks (including Mercy Health Stadium, home of the Lake Erie Crushers) for the 2023 season.
clevelandurbannews.com
10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.
Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
Woman found liable in rape allegation against Ohio State football standout
A civil jury has found a woman liable for malicious prosecution in a rape allegation she made against a former Ohio State football standout more than five years ago, Cleveland.com reported.
14 Orange Schools students earn first-place honors in PTA Reflections Art Program
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – The Orange Schools PTA recognized talented students from across the school district who submitted 55 entries in the annual PTA Reflections Art Program. The ceremony was held Nov. 16 in the Orange High School auditorium. Fourteen students whose 15 works of art were selected for...
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
wksu.org
Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end
Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Police report details Cleveland Browns field incident
Cleveland police released new details on Thursday about an incident at Browns stadium that left the field damaged.
It’s Coventry Holiday Festival time Dec. 10 in Cleveland Heights: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coventry Holiday Festival: The Cleveland Heights Coventry Village Holiday Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10. The big day will include, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Jingle Bell Shop at the Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.; meetings with Santa, the Grinch and Olaf; live music; make & take stocking/cookie decorating at Made Cleveland, 1807 Coventry Road; a holiday paper making workshop at The Mindful Mix, 1799 Coventry Road (tickets and more info); library storytime with Tricia Springstubb (more info); a Lantern Festival Parade; discounts; and more.
Lamar Stevens won’t play Friday night vs. Milwaukee; Dean Wade to start in his place
MILWAUKEE -- Lamar Stevens, a critical piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ four-game winning streak, will not play in Friday night’s showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell cleveland.com. Stevens, who was listed as doubtful with a non-COVID illness, woke up feeling sick Thursday and did not participate in...
Who are the Guardians internal candidates for the starting rotation? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Since Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac struggled last season, who...
