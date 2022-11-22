Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
First Coast News
List: Holiday events across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
News4Jax.com
Annual holiday party for unprivileged children sheds light on poverty in Jacksonville’s poorest ZIP code
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that the holiday season has arrived, local business owners are working to ensure children living in low-income areas in Jacksonville receive presents this Christmas. The owners of the Cuts, Linez and Trimz barbershop on Moncrief Road and members of a community organization called Jewels of...
News4Jax.com
Boaters, residents gearing up for Jacksonville Light Boat Parade to kick off holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 .m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown that ends with fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the fire waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.
News4Jax.com
Despite inflation concerns, Jacksonville Black Friday shoppers flock to spend for the holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year. On Black Friday, News4JAX was all across town checking out the crowds at popular shopping spots. The National Retail Federation estimates more than 166 million people are expected to hit record shopping numbers from the Thanksgiving holiday through Cyber Monday.
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Giving back is the spirit of the holiday, and you don't have to go far to witness it. “Today we’re going to have greens for the people, some turkey, some chicken, yellow rice, mac and cheese and somebody left a sweet potato pie but we’re not going to talk about that,” said Edmond Baker, Cooped Up Kitchen owner.
News4Jax.com
🔒Experience a local holiday tradition: The First Coast Nutcracker
That’s how long the Jacksonville Symphony’s First Coast Nutcracker has been a treasured community tradition and the only local performance with a full orchestra performing its score. Watch as your favorite winter fairy tale casts its magic with ballet dancers, an enchanting set design and the entire Symphony in full splendor.
Jacksonville church continues 42-year-long tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers were ready to hand out meals to more than 200 people at the Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church, continuing a 42-year-long tradition. The church also does a lot of work to help neighbors beyond this tradition. Bishop Lorenzo Hall who leads the...
‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
First Coast News
Black Friday: What day is best to get what item?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Black Friday craze isn't what it's been in years past, but dozens of people still lined up in Jacksonville outside Best Buy. Several shoppers said they got up at 4:00 a.m. to be in line for the store to open at 5:00 a.m. and saved more than $200 on their electronics.
News4Jax.com
‘No greater need’: Salvation Army red kettle campaign bell ringers bring back sounds of season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The sounds of the season! Starting Saturday, you can expect to start seeing and hearing the Salvation Army kettlebell ringers at local participating businesses. Harold Pierce, 84, has been ringing bells for the Salvation Army for 19 years. And he still gets excited to sport a...
'Petesgiving' and Tony's Turkey Trot take over Beaches Town Center for Thanksgiving
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Neptune and Atlantic Beaches without Pete's Bar's block party and Tony’s Turkey Trot. The events are happening at about the same time Thursday morning at Beaches Town Center. It's the first annual Petesgiving under new management for Duval County's...
Jacksonville security company 'inundated' with calls ahead of Black Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Walmart's media team confirmed the shooter was an employee with more than a decade of experience at the store. First Coast News checked in with some shoppers at a Walmart on the...
First Coast News
Take a drive with us: Blackhawk Bluff Christmas light display off Girvin Road
If you have not visited before, the Blackhawk Bluff display is really something else. Neighbors hang strings of lights from the trees.
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
News4Jax.com
Don’t let thieves make steals while you’re shopping for deals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you get weighed down with shopping bags, you could become a target to thieves, so there are some things people should keep in mind while out and about snatching up deals. Some safety advice for anyone to keep in mind: Have your keys and cellphone...
LIST: Best places to see Christmas lights in the Jacksonville area in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Jacksonville area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Jax Illuminations. The drive-through light display that features a million...
Jacksonville parents discuss warning signs of rare eye cancer they saw in a photo of their daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville couple is reminding parents to listen to their gut about their child’s health, after their daughter Aria was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer at just eight months old. Aria lee Bohannon loves watching TV, eating, and playing with toys but she has...
Things to Do: Christmas light displays, events in Clay County
Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? Consider these Christmas light displays in the Clay County area. All are family friendly and some offer a photo with Santa. Along with the light displays, other Christmas events in the county also are listed.
News4Jax.com
JTA ends free rides for health care workers after more than 2 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced this week that it will discontinue its Health Care Worker Free Ride Program in December. The program has been in place since April 2020. JTA cited the removal of COVID-19 restrictions by state and federal government officials for sunsetting the program,...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Dickens on Centre brings Victorian Christmas to Fernandina Beach
For the eighth year in a row, Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown will go back in time and have the look and feel of Victorian London. The transformation is all part of the 8th Annual Dickens on Centre holiday celebration which this year is scheduled for Dec. 8 to 11.
