JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 .m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown that ends with fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the fire waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.

