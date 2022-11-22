ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

List: Holiday events across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Boaters, residents gearing up for Jacksonville Light Boat Parade to kick off holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 .m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown that ends with fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the fire waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

🔒Experience a local holiday tradition: The First Coast Nutcracker

That’s how long the Jacksonville Symphony’s First Coast Nutcracker has been a treasured community tradition and the only local performance with a full orchestra performing its score. Watch as your favorite winter fairy tale casts its magic with ballet dancers, an enchanting set design and the entire Symphony in full splendor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Black Friday: What day is best to get what item?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Black Friday craze isn't what it's been in years past, but dozens of people still lined up in Jacksonville outside Best Buy. Several shoppers said they got up at 4:00 a.m. to be in line for the store to open at 5:00 a.m. and saved more than $200 on their electronics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JTA ends free rides for health care workers after more than 2 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced this week that it will discontinue its Health Care Worker Free Ride Program in December. The program has been in place since April 2020. JTA cited the removal of COVID-19 restrictions by state and federal government officials for sunsetting the program,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy