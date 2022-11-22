Read full article on original website
Free Thanksgiving Printable Will Keep Kids Busy on Turkey Day🦃
Looking for something to keep the kids entertained and out from under foot Thanksgiving Day?. We've got a fun Thanksgiving printable that includes a word search, tic-tac-toe, a maze, and a spot to list the ways you're feeling grateful this holiday season. We are grateful for each and every one...
Win Tickets to Overly's Country Christmas!
Want to win tickets to Overly's Country Christmas? Three subscribers have a chance to win one carload pass! Winners will be drawn on November 29th at 9 pm. If you'd like an extra chance you can enter on this Facebook post, too.
Lessons and Classes Make Great Holiday Gifts
MT Ed is now enrolling for January classes and programs, as well as our December, February, and Spring Break camps! We offer instruction in vocal and instrumental music, dance, and acting. Lessons and classes make great holiday gifts!. Visit musicaltheatreeducation.com for information about everything we have to offer!
🎀Christmas Holiday Event Guide 2022🎀
Christmas is almost here, and there are so many things to do in Myrtle Beach! Here is your guide for Holiday events along the Grand Strand!. Click on the title for more information. Check back often; this guide will be updated frequently! Merry Christmas, Myrtle Beach. If your business has...
Giveaway: Merriweather Symphony of Lights
It's the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than to visit Merriweather Symphony of Lights. Enter HERE to win one of 2 Drive Through tickets to Merriweather Symphony of Lights. The Symphony of Lights has been a time-honored Howard County holiday tradition enjoyed by many for over 25...
Guide to Little Free Libraries in Central Massachusetts
Our libraries are an incredible resource in our communities. But what if you need a quick activity to do with your family, and the library is closed? Or maybe you have some gently used books that your family has outgrown, and you're not sure what to do with them. The Little Free Library may be just what you need! Take the kids to find a new book, and leave a book behind that you no longer use. We plan to visit each of these locations in our area - so be sure to check back for updates and photos of each unique library! If you visit a location and the map is incorrect or the library is 'closed' (no longer there), please email me to let me know. emilycabrera@macaronikid.com Also, let me know if you find a Little Free Library not listed here - I'd love to add it!
Now is the Time to Prepare for Snow Days Off from School
It's snow time for much of the country. I see it in the national news forecasts. I can feel its arrival in the chill of the morning air. I love snow, but, as a working mom, boy do I dread those snow days. Snow days used to leave me scrambling...
10 Special Events and Holidays Happening This December
December is known for Christmas, of course. But there are a lot of other holidays happening this month too --- some of which you've heard of, and some of which are likely new to you. So we've rounded up 10 special (and some just silly!) holidays and events that your...
Jumpstart your health with this awesome giveaway!
It's small business Saturday, and we have the perfect giveaway to spotlight some of our new local favorites!. My daughter and I have been attending classes to get a jump start on our healthy lifestyle before the New Year. AKT is an amazing full- body dance workout that combines cardio dance intervals with strength and toning. This isn't your moms jazzercise class. The ladies at AKT are high energy, and so welcoming! Every class works the entire body, and sets the perfect atmosphere with fun lighting and dance vibe workouts. From bands to cycling, these classes are so fun, you almost forget you're working out!
Top 5 Things To Do In El Paso This Christmas Season
Looking for somewhere to take the kids this winter? Here are the top five places you and the family should attend. Christmas On The Pecos is a holiday boat tour with light displays along the Pecos River in Carlsbad, New Mexico. It runs from November 29 until December 31, except for Christmas Eve. Tickets range from 15-20 for adults and 10-15 for children. It is highly recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance.
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
5 Things To Do This Weekend (11/25 - 11/27)
Every Friday, Macaroni KID Hyattsville - College Park MD shares five things to do with your kids in our community over the coming weekend. 5 Fun things to do this week: Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park. Bring your family to enjoy...
A Note From Michelle 11-26-22
I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving! I am so grateful for the special family time spent this holiday. It was a fantastic day!. If you haven't been to Kennedy Krieger Institute's Festival of Trees, make sure you go tomorrow. It's the last day and it is such a great event. A shout out to our friends at Teelin Irish Dance who performed today. They did a great job!
Sign Up to Receive One of Our 3rd Annual Spread the Light Bags!
Macaroni KID Columbia-Ellicott City-Western Howard is excited to announce our 3rd Annual Spread the Light to bring joy and kindness to our community is coming to you the week of December 12th with hopes to spread light throughout the end of the year. I am so excited to announce that...
5 Things to Do this Week in Westfield-Southwick
Every week, Macaroni KID Westfield-Southwick shares five things to do with your kids in Westfield-Southwick over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Westfield-Southwick's picks for the five things to do in the Westfield-Southwick with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Santa Claus at...
