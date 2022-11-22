Our libraries are an incredible resource in our communities. But what if you need a quick activity to do with your family, and the library is closed? Or maybe you have some gently used books that your family has outgrown, and you're not sure what to do with them. The Little Free Library may be just what you need! Take the kids to find a new book, and leave a book behind that you no longer use. We plan to visit each of these locations in our area - so be sure to check back for updates and photos of each unique library! If you visit a location and the map is incorrect or the library is 'closed' (no longer there), please email me to let me know. emilycabrera@macaronikid.com Also, let me know if you find a Little Free Library not listed here - I'd love to add it!

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO