Tour Stops Planned For Phoenix, Glendale and Prescott Valley,. WHAT: The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with game like. never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill,. outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO