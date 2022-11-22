Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases
Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
tpr.org
Cities in Texas had rent control at one point in history. Why don’t they now?
In the summer of 2021, Jillian Herstein and her roommate received a notice many renters dread: If they wanted to renew the lease on their two-bedroom apartment in South Austin they’d have to pay more. Five hundred dollars a month more — a nearly 30% uptick. “I wrote...
5 now open, coming soon places to get a healthy bite in Central Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) These recently opened and coming soon Austin restaurants have fresh-pressed juices, plant-based fare and dishes made from scratch on the menu.
Hays County sees recent fentanyl overdoses involving people in their 20s
The Hays County Sheriff's Office said recent overdoses haven't involved teenagers like in previous months but instead more young adults.
Austin's airport could get hectic as the Thanksgiving weekend ends
Sunday and Monday might be rough.
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
‘Holidays are not what they used to be’: Nearly two years since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing
It's been nearly two years since Jason Landry disappeared and still no answers as to where he is.
Heading to a bright and cool afternoon
A sunny, cool afternoon with strong west wind gusts is forecast. -- Rich Segal
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
How this ‘small town girl’ turned Austin influencer defines success
Jane Ko was an influencer in Austin even before the term was coined. If you’ve searched for anything food or entertainment in Central Texas, then you’ve probably seen her videos.
Christmas begins as Peppermint Parkway opens at Austin's Circuit of the Americas
Bright lights, Christmas trees, go-karts, and more.
26 local shops to check out for this season's holiday shopping in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Hays County Outfitters has three locations throughout the area. (Courtesy Hays County Outfitters) No matter who is left on the holiday shopping list, San Marcos, Buda and Kyle have a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For...
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
Austin rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 13.5% in one year, study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has found that although the housing market is starting to cool off in Austin, the cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments are still increasing. In Zumper's newly released National Rent Report, they found that the city of Austin is ranked No. 21 out of 100 cities nationwide with the most expensive rent for residents.
cw39.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
$2.5M Jeff Bezos fund grant awarded to end Austin-Travis County homelessness
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos awarded Austin's Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) a $2.5 million grant for their work on homelessness solutions, according to an ECHO press release Tuesday.
blackchronicle.com
Texas DPS involved in shooting at Round Rock Cracker Barrel, woman killed
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas DPS and the Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) are investigating a shooting that ended with a woman killed in Round Rock on Friday. According to RRPD, they acquired a name round 11:50 a.m. concerning an incident involving a DPS trooper at the Cracker Barrell at 2350 N IH 35.
fox7austin.com
Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw
Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared out. The city says there's a second cleanup scheduled in the area of Stassney and Jones.
