ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases

Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100

Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KXAN

Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

How much snow does Texas usually get?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
TEXAS STATE
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy