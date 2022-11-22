Read full article on original website
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Maushold will mess you up
The games' cutest Pokemon can be utterly devastating
Catch Tera Eevee in the first Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet
Trainers can get themselves an early Tera Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just shortly after the launch date. However, if you’re still planning to get one, then you should work fast as the Tera Eevee Tera Raids event is about to end soon. After all, the first-ever Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet Violet […] The post Catch Tera Eevee in the first Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pokemon GO Season of Light Special Research A Cosmic Companion (Last Part)
Guide to the last part of the Pokémon GO special research task A Cosmic Companion.
Overwatch 2 dev impressed with mod giving Kiriko an Akira-style bike ultimate
A skilled Overwatch 2 modder equipped Kiriko with a new Ultimate ability that unlocks access to an almost Akira-inspired bike. A Support hero bearing ninja and healing abilities, Kiriko joined the Overwatch roster with the launch of Overwatch 2. She comes equipped with an Ultimate Ability like every other hero...
Genshin Impact 3.3 Event – Akitsu Kimodameshi
Genshin Impact Version 3.3’s flagship event, Akitsu Kimodameshi, will have us playing Pong in Inazuma for various rewards!. “The ever-well-informed Paimon has caught wind of an exciting new event hosted by Yashiro Commission called the “Test of Courage.” Experience new amusements and win awesome rewards before it’s too late”
Pokemon Journeys Preview Hints at Goh/Mew Reunion
Pokemon Journeys has accomplished what many originally thought would never take place: giving Ash Ketchum the world championship title and making him the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world. Having defeated Leon in a battle that was one of the biggest in the series to date, Ash is taking a breather while the anime series focuses instead on Goh and Project Mew's journey to get closer to the mythical Pokemon known as Mew, with a new preview hinting at the idea that Ash might not be the only trainer who has his dreams come true.
Pokémon SV Guide – How to get Kingambit
Not everyone has been informed but Pawniard got its third-stage evolution in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet series. On this Pokémon SV Guide – How to get Kingambit. Who is Kingambit? View post on imgur.com Kingambit is the “Big Blade” Pokémon that is a dark and steel type. This humanoid, bipedal Pokémon evolves from a […] The post Pokémon SV Guide – How to get Kingambit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet picnic trick makes it much easier to collect shiny Pokemon
Catch shiny Pokemon in no time using the “Shiny Picnic Reset Method”
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (November 25-29)
You might be full of Thanksgiving turkey right now, but if you've still got an appetite for destruction, then Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris is the place to be for the next few days. As usual, it'll be another weekend of intense PvP action as players battle it out for a chance to go flawless and earn some of the best loot in the game. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn.
Sword and Shield's taxi Pokemon was bullied out of a job in Scarlet and Violet
It's all thanks to a horrible newcomer
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have worked out how to jumpscare each other in co-op
This is why we can't have nice things
Pokemon Go Adding New Legendary Pokemon This Week
Pokemon Go's new Astral Eclipse event is set to begin this week, and it will add two Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region: Solgaleo and Lunala! Over the last few weeks, players have had the opportunity to obtain Cosmog and evolve it into Cosmoem, and now the game will let players evolve it into either Solgaleo or Lunala. Players that want to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo can do so with 100 candies during the daytime. Players that want Lunala will need the same number of candies, but will have to evolve Cosmoem at night.
How to Evolve Bramblin Into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Learn the special sequence required to turn your Bramblin into a Brambleghast in the latest Pokemon games.
Pokemon Go players want emergency update to fix crashing issues
Pokemon Go players experiencing some heavy crashing disruption in-game have now urged Niantic to get a grip on the issue with a hotfix update. The mobile game, available on both iOS and Android devices, is revving trainers up for the upcoming Astral Eclipse event for Sun and Moon. However, the...
Watch the Gameplay Trailer for 'The Witcher 3's Next-Gen Update
CD Projekt Red has dropped off the gameplay trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s long-awaited next-gen update. Titled the “Complete Edition,” the upgraded action role-playing game receives myriad renovations, including improved character models with 4K textures, ray-traced lighting effects, cloud saves and new content based on Netflix’s The Witcher. Additionally, players can choose to play the game at 60 frames per second, and a new photo mode lets users take quick screenshots in-game.
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Pokemon Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers got some free Pokemon accessories for their accounts recently, and just a couple of days later, Nintendo is offering even more, but only for a limited time. These free Pokemon goodies consist of different Nintendo Switch Online icons meant to commemorate different characters and Pokemon from the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, but like the first wave of them, they'll only be around for a short amount of time before another wave takes their place.
There's a Very Easy Way to Farm Shinies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are learning how easy it is to find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Shiny Pokemon have become a lot more commonplace in recent Pokemon games. While Shiny Pokemon have a default appearance rate of about 1 in 4000, Pokemon Legends: Arceus made the hunt for Shiny Pokemon much easier thanks to increased odds in Mass Outbreaks and appearances in the Overworld map. Mass Outbreaks are back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and they come with significantly higher odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon. Once players catch or defeat 60 Pokemon in a Mass Outbreak (evident by a message commenting on the dwindling number of Pokemon appearing twice on screen), players will increase their odds to about 1 in 1350. With the Shiny Charm, that rate increases to 1 in 820. If they've consumed a sandwich that has "Shining Power," those odds further decrease to about 1 in 680 (without a Shiny Charm) or 1 in 512 with a Shiny Charm.
Marvel Multiverse RPG Releases Major Update
Marvel's upcoming tabletop RPG has received another overhaul ahead of its release next year. Earlier this week, Marvel released a new update to the playtest materials for Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing, a new roleplaying game that allows player to either play as Marvel heroes or create their own superheroes. The new updates are intended to further streamline the rules, with several of the more complicated parts of the game removed entirely. For instance, Action Modifiers have been gotten rid of entirely, while the Defense, Health, and Focus scores have all had their calculations simplified.
A long-forgotten fantasy emerges from the depths to secure its streaming legend
For one of the most enduring myths of the modern age that continues to generate massive interest from all corners of the world, you’d have thought that the Loch Ness Monster would have been the subject of more film and television projects given the potential to apply the fabled creature to action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, or even horror. Literary adaptation The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep took a novel approach to the story, but it’s long since been lost to the sands of time.
