Washington State

US News and World Report

Switzerland Adopts EU’s Eighth Package of Sanctions

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the European Union's eighth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The measures are to enter into force late on Wednesday, the Swiss government added. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing...
US News and World Report

EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies

MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
US News and World Report

European Parliament Declares Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament on Wednesday designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing that its military strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law. European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. The...
The Independent

Braverman ‘out of her depth’ after being quizzed over asylum policy – critics

Suella Braverman has been accused of being “out of her depth” after conceding many asylum seekers would need to come to the UK in order to submit a claim.MPs said there is a “shortage of safe and legal routes” to the UK for asylum seekers after the Home Secretary struggled to explain how an orphaned African child fleeing war and religious persecution, who has a sibling living legally in the UK, would be able to make a claim from abroad.Political opponents said it shows Ms Braverman “doesn’t understand her own asylum policy”.I think the point is that there's a shortage...
The Hill

The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses

This is about a $1 trillion government-sponsored enterprise built upon a myth — the myth of the American home. It is also about reform on the way. We have become familiar with the term “greenwashing,” defined by Investopedia as: “The act of providing the public or investors with misleading or outright false information about the environmental impact of a company’s products and operations.”
newsnationnow.com

Buttigieg: Rail shutdown is ‘not acceptable’

(NewsNation) — With a potential rail strike less than two weeks away, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert that a shutdown “is not acceptable” but declined to say whether President Joe Biden’s administration would support rail workers if they strike. On Monday,...
rigzone.com

Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse

One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
US News and World Report

Europe's Cities to Donate Generators for Ukraine as Winter Looms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim...
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.

