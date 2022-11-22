Read full article on original website
The Twitter office responsible for complying with European misinformation laws has been shut down after Elon Musk's layoffs
The only two people remaining at the office left last week, and now the EU is set to publish data showing Twitter is failing to combat disinformation.
EU demands quick fix from U.S. of green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products.
US News and World Report
Switzerland Adopts EU’s Eighth Package of Sanctions
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the European Union's eighth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The measures are to enter into force late on Wednesday, the Swiss government added. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing...
US News and World Report
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
US News and World Report
European Parliament Declares Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament on Wednesday designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing that its military strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law. European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. The...
Braverman ‘out of her depth’ after being quizzed over asylum policy – critics
Suella Braverman has been accused of being “out of her depth” after conceding many asylum seekers would need to come to the UK in order to submit a claim.MPs said there is a “shortage of safe and legal routes” to the UK for asylum seekers after the Home Secretary struggled to explain how an orphaned African child fleeing war and religious persecution, who has a sibling living legally in the UK, would be able to make a claim from abroad.Political opponents said it shows Ms Braverman “doesn’t understand her own asylum policy”.I think the point is that there's a shortage...
The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy
The Federal Reserve's staff economists said there's a major risk of a US recession next year. They flagged tepid consumer spending, foreign headwinds, and tighter financial conditions. The economists join a long line of experts warning the US is headed for a painful downturn. The Federal Reserve's own economists have...
The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia
Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin.
The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
This is about a $1 trillion government-sponsored enterprise built upon a myth — the myth of the American home. It is also about reform on the way. We have become familiar with the term “greenwashing,” defined by Investopedia as: “The act of providing the public or investors with misleading or outright false information about the environmental impact of a company’s products and operations.”
Biden rails against access to assault weapons after recent spate of shootings
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would work with Congress to "try to get rid of assault weapons" after a recent spate of shootings in the US.
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
The Biden administration on Wednesday banned the biggest sugar producer in the world from exporting to the United States over allegations of using forced labor during its production.
newsnationnow.com
Buttigieg: Rail shutdown is ‘not acceptable’
(NewsNation) — With a potential rail strike less than two weeks away, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert that a shutdown “is not acceptable” but declined to say whether President Joe Biden’s administration would support rail workers if they strike. On Monday,...
A new foreign policy headache for Biden as Israel forms its most right-wing government ever
Israel's new Netanyahu-led government, including figures known for extreme anti-Arab views, will pose major challenges for Biden administration.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Ukraine gradually restores power
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
EPA quietly pushes expensive carbon tax
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently proposed raising the social cost of carbon emissions from $51 to $190 per metric ton.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
Senators alarmed over potential Chinese drone spy threat
Lawmakers who were briefed on hundreds of intrusions over the White House, Capitol and Pentagon worry about possible espionage.
US News and World Report
Europe's Cities to Donate Generators for Ukraine as Winter Looms
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim...
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
