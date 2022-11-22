Solo exhibition 'Pederson' to debut at The Walter Art Gallery

The Walter Art Gallery will present “Pederson,” which opens on Dec. 16, with an artist’s reception from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 6425 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale.

The exhibition will be on display through Jan. 20, 2023, concluding with a closing reception at the same time and location, according to a press release, detailing the solo show of artwork by local artist Dan Pederson.

Pederson received a degree in music performance playing the bassoon while at Chapman University, where he also studied the visual arts. After college, he took a two-decade break when he “felt he had lost his unique voice as an artist.” He explored the world and his place in it to discover his way back to art.

His mixed media artworks are said to reflect the artist’s mind and emotional state. Pederson takes his daily experiences, distractions, and perceptions in what the artist calls “a messy state of euphoria,” the release said, describing how he converts them into color, line, texture and words.

Working outdoors in natural light, the resulting compositions are filled with movement, spontaneity, and complex layers. Pederson’s work has a graphic, urban feel, as well as playfulness of certain types of animation. His work has been shown widely in the Western United States.

With the exception of holidays, during exhibition the gallery is also open to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesdays; 6-8 p.m., Wednesdays; and 12-2 p.m. Make appointments for private showings by emailing gallery@thewalterhive.org. For more information on the

Walter Art Gallery see walter-art.com.