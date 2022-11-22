Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Trudeau’s Conservative Rival Promises Moving Canadian Embassy to Jerusalem
MP Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition in parliament, pledged this week that if he is elected prime minister, he will act to move the Canadian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Makor Rishon reported on Friday. Poilievre spoke at the House of...
The Jewish Press
North Korea Helped Iran, Hezbollah Bring Chemical Weapons to Lebanon
North Korea is stepping up its activity in the Middle East, with experts from the Hermit Kingdom actively helping Iran supply its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with hundreds of chemical weapons in Lebanon, according to a report earlier this week by the Saudi al Hadath newspaper later verified by Fox News.
The Jewish Press
The Case for an Independent South Azerbaijan
In recent days, the Azerbaijani people in Tabriz and other South Azerbaijani cities in Iran have been chanting “freedom, justice, and national government.” They also chanted “freedom to women,” and “freedom to all nations.” And these voices are only getting stronger in the wake of the brutal killing of Hadis Najafi, an ethnic Azerbaijani Turk who became a symbol of the anti-government protesters after she was shot and killed last September in Karaj while protesting the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, by the Iranian Morality Police.
The Jewish Press
Religious Zionism: One Thing Is True about our Coalition Negotiations – Likud Lies
“Frankly, it’s hard to chase after the dozens of fake spins the Likud routinely puts out to journalists every day,” says a lengthy WhatsApp I received Wednesday evening from Bezalel Smotrich’s spokesman. “We generally believe that it is right to conduct negotiations in the room and not in the media. But the Likud, unfortunately, decided to schedule negotiation meetings with us barely once every three days, and in between to brief and spin to discredit and diminish us, and send legions of tweeters and “commentators” to lie and curse us in the most vulgar manner.”
The Jewish Press
Parshat Toldot – The Israel-Edom Conflict
The subconscious realization that the nation of Israel is ascending to become mankind’s dominant moral light compels Western civilization to try limiting the size and strength of the Jewish state. After two decades of marriage to Yitzḥak, Rivka’s womb is finally opened as HaShem blesses the couple with children....
The Jewish Press
I Became a Jew in Jerusalem and Hebron
Once my bar mitzvah was behind me, I was free to choose my own Jewish path. My parents, children of immigrants from Russia and Romania, exemplified assimilation. They neither denied their Jewish identity nor expressed it, except to light Hanukkah candles and give me holiday gifts. My cousins and friends, like me, were “non-Jewish Jews.” Israel, born after we were, was not part of our lives.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops and power fails
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
The Jewish Press
Iran Blames Israel, Vows Revenge After IRGC Officer Killed in Syria
Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division. Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside...
A 26-story pig skyscraper in China will slaughter 1 million animals a year, report says
China's hi-tech skyscraper farm is set to slaughter more than one million pigs annually to tackle the Asian country's growing demand for pork, reported The Guardian.
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski finally scored at the World Cup on Saturday, helping Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boosting his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward the corner with his arms...
The Jewish Press
Shin Bet Foils Planned Terror Attack in Southern Israel
Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency has thwarted a planned bus bombing attack in southern Israel. The revelation comes just a day after a deadly double bombing carried out at two major bus stops in Jerusalem, with a third one foiled. Shin Bet agents arrested 31-year-old Fathi Ziyad Zakot on...
The Jewish Press
Avian Flu Discovered in Northern Israel
Israel’s Agriculture Ministry announced Wednesday that avian flu (bird flu) has been discovered in a turkey coop in a kibbutz in northern Israel. The disease was discovered while the poultry was in a local slaughterhouse. The meat was held there once officials discovered the avian flu, and not sold...
The Jewish Press
It Can’t Happen Here, Can It?
Could it really happen here? Could “it” – the kind of antisemitism that morphs and mutates into violent hate and rage – really happen here, in America? We hear too many individuals – celebrities, “influencers,” politicians, and media personalities – speaking the “dog whistle” messages out loud. We hear ancient, hateful tropes “normalized.” We hear in criticism of Israel much more than legitimate policy differences. All conspiring to force the question: Could it happen here?
The Jewish Press
U.S.-Slovak Bipartisan Roundtable Discussion on Rising Antisemitism at Home and Abroad
Last week, Slovakia and the members of the U.S. Congress, Jewish organizations leaders, experts, opinion shapers, and diplomats from foreign missions convened in Washington, D.C. to discuss the global rise of antisemitism including addressing roots of antisemitism and finding ways to fight against it. Recalling 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht (“The...
The Jewish Press
State Dept. Official Promoted to Post Solely Focused on Palestinian Authority
President Joe Biden has promoted Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr to a new post focused solely on engagement with the Palestinian Authority. Amr’s new position will be Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs. He will continue to work from the State Department Bureau of...
The Jewish Press
Just For Once
Over twenty years ago, my late wife and I accepted an old friend’s offer to use his holiday home. His property was in the delightful holiday town of Dunoon in Scotland. When we arrived, we found a warm and cozy place. It was just what was needed for our break.
The Jewish Press
Iranians Hacked Security Footage of Jerusalem Bombing
The Israeli Military Censor on Thursday cleared for publication that Iranian hackers managed to obtain security footage of Wednesday’s Jerusalem terror attack and post it online. Further details about the hack remain under a gag order. The footage was posted on the Telegram account of a hacker group called...
The Jewish Press
NATURE OR NURTURE?
As twins, Jack and Oskar shared the same DNA, the same nature, and yet, they emerged as radically different people. Born in Trinidad in 1933, they were six months old when their parents divorced. Oskar went to Germany with his Catholic mother, while Jack stayed with his Romanian Jewish father. Oskar grew up as the Nazis rose to power, greeted the school principal with “Heil Hitler,” and later joined the Hitler Youth movement.
The Jewish Press
Meet the Yamas
Members of the South Yamas special forces counter-terrorist unit seen during a military training operation in southern Israel. The Yamas unit is attached to the Israeli Border Police, but a direct subordinate to the Shin Bet. They are known for their undercover counter-terrorist operations conducted in civilian Arab disguise.
The Jewish Press
Sacks, Carlebach, and Kahane
The yahrzeits (memorials) of three very different Anglo rabbis were observed this past week: Jonathan Sacks, Shlomo Carlebach, and Meir Kahane. Each of these rabbis were honored by different (and to a degree, overlapping) Jews. I hesitate to lump these three individuals into one sentence or column. The elevated expositions...
