First-time bear market? It’s also the first Bitcoin (BTC) bear market for Michael Saylor, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin bulls. Executive chairman of one of the world’s largest pro-Bitcoin companies, Saylor took a moment out of his busy schedule at the Los Angeles Pacific Bitcoin conference to speak with Cointelegraph. Crucially, Saylor told Cointelegraph that when it comes to Bitcoin, “you have to take a long frame time perspective.”

2 DAYS AGO