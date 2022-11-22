ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, GA

19-year-old in stolen car leads cops on chase and is fatally shot, Georgia police say

By Tanasia Kenney
 3 days ago

A man driving a stolen vehicle was fatally shot after speeding away from Clayton County police, Georgia investigators say.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, as an officer investigated a stolen vehicle found parked at a business in Morrow, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen then was approached by a man, identified as 19-year-old Eric Holmes, investigators said.

“Holmes engaged the officer in conversation but gave no indication of his connection to the stolen vehicle,” the GBI said. “While speaking to the officer, Holmes abruptly walked away, entered the stolen vehicle, and started the engine.”

The officer fired multiple shots as Holmes drove off, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop.

After requesting backup, the officer pursued the driver, who veered into a ditch shortly afterward, according to investigators. Holmes was pulled from the car and arrested, after which the officer rendered medical care.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. Two handguns were also found inside the car.

Authorities said the shooting is under investigation.

Morrow is about 15 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

