In the current trading session, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) stock is trading at the price of $8.81, a gain of 1.15% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -46.47% less than its 52-week high of $16.46 and 21.69% better than its 52-week low of $7.24. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.22% below the high and +11.01% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO