Related
Laclede Record
STEVEN “BUBBLES’’ GEORGE GOGGIL
Steven “Bubbles’’ George Goggil, 72, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo. He was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Peoria, Ill. to Edward Emil and Elizabeth Mae Meyer Goggill, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 10,...
Laclede Record
DAVID LEWIS HILL
David Lewis Hill, 72, of Lebanon, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in his home near Lebanon. He was born Nov. 8, 1950, in Centralia, Ill. to Roger and Barbara Hussman Hill. David was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Barbara Hill. He was raised in Centralia, Ill....
Laclede Record
REV. BOBBY JOE KNAPP
Rev. Bobby Joe Knapp, 80, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 3, 1942, near Sleeper, Mo. to Woodrow and Eva Decker Knapp. On July 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lois F. McGuire, and to this union two daughters and one son were born.
Laclede Record
MICHAEL LAVERN HIGDON
Michael Lavern Higdon, 75, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in his home near Lebanon. He was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Boulder, Colo. On Sept. 9, 1973, he was united in marriage to Billie Kay Fletcher, and to this union one daughter and one son were born. He...
Laclede Record
CAROLYN FAYE LAWSON
Carolyn Faye Lawson, 82, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Lebanon. She is survived by her daughter, Karen King and her husband Ed of Knoblick, Mo.; two grandchildren, David King and his wife Trista of Lebanon and Tara Gann and her husband Bill of the state of Minnesota; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Julie Schneider of Washington, Mo.
Laclede Record
NORMA JEANE CLYDE MILLARD
Norma Jeane Clyde Millard, 93, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her daughter’s home in Springfield. She was born May 5, 1929, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Ralph A. and Jessie Barber Clyde. On June 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Wesley Dean Millard, and to...
Laclede Record
VERA LEE WRINKLE
Vera Lee Wrinkle, 75, of Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born May 19, 1947. On Dec. 24, 1983, she was united in marriage to Richard E. Wrinkle. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her children, Christopher and Jennifer. Vera was raised in a...
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
Laclede Record
SSG (RET) DENNIS KEITH HEMSTREET
SSG (Ret) Dennis Keith Hemstreet, 77, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in his home. He is survived by three children, Christine D. Hutchinson (Dennis) of Waynesville; Rodney Feddar (Becky) of Bloomsburg, Pa., and Ted Fedder (Karen) of Berwick, Pa.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Peggy Paulson (Dennis) of Vernal, Utah; several other relatives and friends.
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
Laclede Record
MARY KATHLEEN (PHELPS) SASFY
Mary Kathleen (Phelps) Sasfy, 88, of Crocker, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in the Rosewood Care Center of Rolla. She is survived by a son, Mark Sasfy (Kathi) of Crocker; eight grandchildren, Victoria Sasfy, John Sims, Jordan Sasfy, Montana Sasfy, Danielle Ploeger (Robert), Kirstin Heaton, Keith Cochran, and Taylor Cochran; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Moeger and Jackson Ploeger; one sister, Roberta Gibbions of the state of Oregon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
Laclede Record
LHS students ‘Serve Lebanon’ and Salvation Army
Six Lebanon High School students with the ‘Serve Lebanon’ program helped out at the Salvation Army Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving. The students helped load food boxes which contained Thanksgiving meals and some students also served as volunteer bellringers, Salvation Army Director Sue Watson said. “We started out with 200 boxes for Thanksgiving, turkey and all the trimmings,” she said. For more on this story see the LCR.
933kwto.com
Springfield City Council Considers Renaming Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport
The Springfield City Council is considering renaming one of the terminals at Springfield-Branson National Airport in honor of one of the area’s largest political figures. In a release Thursday, the council says the will be discussing the renaming on November 28th. If approved, the name of the terminal would...
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power to customers in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash. At the outage’s peak, nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages centered around Grant Beach Park. CU crews restored power around 11 a.m.
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
KYTV
Springfield reports more shots fired calls in 2022 than all of 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you believe gun violence in Springfield has worsened in 2022, you are not wrong. In 2021, police reported a total of 294 shots fired calls with 63 injuries. In 2022, as of the latest numbers at the end of October, police report 320 shots fired calls, surpassing last year by 26 calls. Of those calls, 59 suffered gunshot wounds, four away from a record.
Laclede Record
Lebanon NAMI recognized as outreach champions
Lebanon National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) was awarded the Community Outreach Champion at NAMI Missouri's annual conference in October. This honor is in recognition of NAMI Lebanon’s dedication and commitment to identifying and developing programming designed to meet the specific needs of our community. “We have a wonderful...
Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries and a woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Wednesday night on Highway 52 just east of Hall Store Road. Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, drove his 2006 Chevrolet Uplander across the center of the highway and traveled off the left The post Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
