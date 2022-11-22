ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

STEVEN “BUBBLES’’ GEORGE GOGGIL

Steven “Bubbles’’ George Goggil, 72, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo. He was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Peoria, Ill. to Edward Emil and Elizabeth Mae Meyer Goggill, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 10,...
LEBANON, MO
DAVID LEWIS HILL

David Lewis Hill, 72, of Lebanon, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in his home near Lebanon. He was born Nov. 8, 1950, in Centralia, Ill. to Roger and Barbara Hussman Hill. David was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Barbara Hill. He was raised in Centralia, Ill....
LEBANON, MO
REV. BOBBY JOE KNAPP

Rev. Bobby Joe Knapp, 80, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 3, 1942, near Sleeper, Mo. to Woodrow and Eva Decker Knapp. On July 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lois F. McGuire, and to this union two daughters and one son were born.
LEBANON, MO
MICHAEL LAVERN HIGDON

Michael Lavern Higdon, 75, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in his home near Lebanon. He was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Boulder, Colo. On Sept. 9, 1973, he was united in marriage to Billie Kay Fletcher, and to this union one daughter and one son were born. He...
LEBANON, MO
CAROLYN FAYE LAWSON

Carolyn Faye Lawson, 82, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Lebanon. She is survived by her daughter, Karen King and her husband Ed of Knoblick, Mo.; two grandchildren, David King and his wife Trista of Lebanon and Tara Gann and her husband Bill of the state of Minnesota; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Julie Schneider of Washington, Mo.
LEBANON, MO
NORMA JEANE CLYDE MILLARD

Norma Jeane Clyde Millard, 93, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her daughter’s home in Springfield. She was born May 5, 1929, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Ralph A. and Jessie Barber Clyde. On June 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Wesley Dean Millard, and to...
PHILLIPSBURG, MO
VERA LEE WRINKLE

Vera Lee Wrinkle, 75, of Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born May 19, 1947. On Dec. 24, 1983, she was united in marriage to Richard E. Wrinkle. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her children, Christopher and Jennifer. Vera was raised in a...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
SSG (RET) DENNIS KEITH HEMSTREET

SSG (Ret) Dennis Keith Hemstreet, 77, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in his home. He is survived by three children, Christine D. Hutchinson (Dennis) of Waynesville; Rodney Feddar (Becky) of Bloomsburg, Pa., and Ted Fedder (Karen) of Berwick, Pa.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Peggy Paulson (Dennis) of Vernal, Utah; several other relatives and friends.
SAINT ROBERT, MO
KOLR10 News

Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
MARY KATHLEEN (PHELPS) SASFY

Mary Kathleen (Phelps) Sasfy, 88, of Crocker, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in the Rosewood Care Center of Rolla. She is survived by a son, Mark Sasfy (Kathi) of Crocker; eight grandchildren, Victoria Sasfy, John Sims, Jordan Sasfy, Montana Sasfy, Danielle Ploeger (Robert), Kirstin Heaton, Keith Cochran, and Taylor Cochran; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Moeger and Jackson Ploeger; one sister, Roberta Gibbions of the state of Oregon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
CROCKER, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
LHS students ‘Serve Lebanon’ and Salvation Army

Six Lebanon High School students with the ‘Serve Lebanon’ program helped out at the Salvation Army Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving. The students helped load food boxes which contained Thanksgiving meals and some students also served as volunteer bellringers, Salvation Army Director Sue Watson said. “We started out with 200 boxes for Thanksgiving, turkey and all the trimmings,” she said. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Springfield reports more shots fired calls in 2022 than all of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you believe gun violence in Springfield has worsened in 2022, you are not wrong. In 2021, police reported a total of 294 shots fired calls with 63 injuries. In 2022, as of the latest numbers at the end of October, police report 320 shots fired calls, surpassing last year by 26 calls. Of those calls, 59 suffered gunshot wounds, four away from a record.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lebanon NAMI recognized as outreach champions

Lebanon National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) was awarded the Community Outreach Champion at NAMI Missouri's annual conference in October. This honor is in recognition of NAMI Lebanon’s dedication and commitment to identifying and developing programming designed to meet the specific needs of our community. “We have a wonderful...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries and a woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Wednesday night on Highway 52 just east of Hall Store Road. Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, drove his 2006 Chevrolet Uplander across the center of the highway and traveled off the left The post Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

