Read full article on original website
Nat Powell
3d ago
I've fought Addiction for more than half of my 40yrs alive and its such a wonderful thing to see a mother of an addict fighting for all those that still suffer!!
Reply
11
Marie Drake
3d ago
Good for you Mom! I too, lost my son from an overdose. Keep going because you will not only will you save the addict; you will save the families and loved ones years and years of tears and hellish pain... It's too late to save my son, but not too late for so many others... 🙏😇💙
Reply
8
Pamela Crouch
3d ago
The problem is the illegal drug trade, and how much money we spend internally, mopping it up instead of spending that money at the border, where it would have the biggest effect. The border is the first line of defense against the illegal drug trade.
Reply
4
Related
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
Advocate
25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
proclaimerscv.com
Murder on Thanksgiving: Indiana Man Tortures and Kills Her Ex-Girlfriend Pleads Guilty
An Indiana man got angry after his ex-girlfriend had moved on from him. He tortured and killed the woman during Thanksgiving 2020. Indiana Man Pleaded Guilty For Killing His Ex-Girlfriend. An Indiana man tortured and killed his ex-girlfriend after he found she had moved on from him. The heinous crime...
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In Oregon Say The Increase In Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is Due To Measure 110
Measure 110: Local law enforcement in Josephine County is fed up with statewide initiatives that legalize the personal possession of illegal substances. This comes as a result of an increase in the number of synthetic opioids that are being distributed throughout our state. Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is...
WISH-TV
Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
WIBC.com
Indiana Coronavirus Deaths Reach 24,000; 10 Deaths in the Last Week
STATEWIDE–The number of Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 has now topped 24,000. The Indiana Department of Health says 10 people have died from it in the last week. Nearly 5,000 people have tested positive for it in that same period of time. The state says 372 Hoosiers were hospitalized...
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
95.3 MNC
Indianapolis doctor explains how to avoid heartburn
Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Heartburn Awareness Week is the same week as Thanksgiving. Many Americans overeat at Thanksgiving dinner and then end up with heartburn or acid reflux. Dr. Amanda Swingley with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis says some people live with chronic heartburn all year along,...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Man tells Columbus police he was sideswiped, shot by another man on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Police detectives are looking for the driver who shot a man during a road rage incident on the east side of the city Thanksgiving afternoon. The man was grazed by one of the gunshots, but was not seriously injured. Police claim the suspect in the...
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer
INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
Edinburgh man arrested for murder in Thanksgiving Day shooting
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Edinburgh man for the Thanksgiving Day shooting that killed another man. Damion Bryant, 20, was identified as the shooter in the incident and arrested for murder. As of Friday morning, formal charges had not yet been filed.
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita Statement Regarding Dr. Caitlin Bernard Case
The Office Of Attorney General Todd Rokita Today Released The Following Statement Regarding Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s Case. “This is what was said in court and in our filed paperwork:. If the doctor did not choose to use her patient, a 10-year-old rape victim, to further her own political agenda,...
WISH-TV
Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
Fox 59
Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case
DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
The plane crash happened off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70.
Indy LGBTQ groups fear copycat attacks in wake of Colorado shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the LGBTQ community in Indiana are voicing their concerns about safety and security here in the Hoosier State and around the country after an attack at a gay nightclub in Colorado killed five people and injured 19 others Sunday morning. The attack is now being...
Prosecutor claims ‘very solid case’ against Delphi suspect Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. – While defense attorneys for the man charged in the Delphi murders maintain their client’s innocence, prosecutors claim they have a “very solid case” against Richard Allen. Both sides appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if court records related to the case would remain sealed. Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin suggested […]
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 8