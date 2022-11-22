ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 8

Nat Powell
3d ago

I've fought Addiction for more than half of my 40yrs alive and its such a wonderful thing to see a mother of an addict fighting for all those that still suffer!!

Reply
11
Marie Drake
3d ago

Good for you Mom! I too, lost my son from an overdose. Keep going because you will not only will you save the addict; you will save the families and loved ones years and years of tears and hellish pain... It's too late to save my son, but not too late for so many others... 🙏😇💙

Reply
8
Pamela Crouch
3d ago

The problem is the illegal drug trade, and how much money we spend internally, mopping it up instead of spending that money at the border, where it would have the biggest effect. The border is the first line of defense against the illegal drug trade.

Reply
4
Related
FOX59

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana Coronavirus Deaths Reach 24,000; 10 Deaths in the Last Week

STATEWIDE–The number of Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 has now topped 24,000. The Indiana Department of Health says 10 people have died from it in the last week. Nearly 5,000 people have tested positive for it in that same period of time. The state says 372 Hoosiers were hospitalized...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indianapolis doctor explains how to avoid heartburn

Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Heartburn Awareness Week is the same week as Thanksgiving. Many Americans overeat at Thanksgiving dinner and then end up with heartburn or acid reflux. Dr. Amanda Swingley with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis says some people live with chronic heartburn all year along,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Edinburgh man arrested for murder in Thanksgiving Day shooting

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Edinburgh man for the Thanksgiving Day shooting that killed another man. Damion Bryant, 20, was identified as the shooter in the incident and arrested for murder. As of Friday morning, formal charges had not yet been filed.
EDINBURGH, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita Statement Regarding Dr. Caitlin Bernard Case

The Office Of Attorney General Todd Rokita Today Released The Following Statement Regarding Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s Case. “This is what was said in court and in our filed paperwork:. If the doctor did not choose to use her patient, a 10-year-old rape victim, to further her own political agenda,...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
DELPHI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Prosecutor claims ‘very solid case’ against Delphi suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. – While defense attorneys for the man charged in the Delphi murders maintain their client’s innocence, prosecutors claim they have a “very solid case” against Richard Allen. Both sides appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if court records related to the case would remain sealed. Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin suggested […]
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy