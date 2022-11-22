Read full article on original website
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Three Potential Trade Targets For Chicago Bulls To Consider
Looking ahead, here are some names the Chicago Bulls could consider making a deal for ahead of this season’s trade deadline.
Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out
Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
Pistons open to trading surprising player?
The Detroit Pistons, a young, rebuilding team, may be looking to trade a player who would be great for [checks notes] a young, rebuilding team. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Wednesday that the Pistons are taking early calls on 23-year-old forward Saddiq Bey. Fischer notes that this is a change in behavior by Detroit from recent trade windows.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Trades by Packers, Eagles Show Value of Premier Receiver
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, who will play on Sunday night, made big offseason trades that swung the balance of power in the NFC.
BET
Chicago Names Street For High School Basketball Legend Killed in 1984
Ben Wilson was an exceptional high school athlete who was surely on his way to the pros when he was senselessly shot and killed. In 1984, when Wilson was just 17 years old, he was regarded as the best high school basketball player in the nation. He had just led Simeon Career Academy to their first state championship. Wilson was supposed to play the season opening game of his senior year when he was shot and killed by a student from a rival school.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Injury Status Against Spurs
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both available for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
Zach Wilson gives Chicago Bears fans something to be thankful for
Once upon a time, Chicago Bears fans were desperately hoping to see their front office make a serious move for a quarterback. During the 2021 NFL Draft, in which the Bears held pick no. 20, fans waited patiently to see if then-general manager Ryan Pace was going to move up and get this franchise the quarterback they had long waited for.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
Kirby Dach wasn’t put in a good spot by the Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks are a terrible hockey team. Their roster is up there amongst the worst in the entire National Hockey League. They are starting to build up a really nice farm system though which is a part of a five-year rebuild plan. One mistake that they made that could...
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" PE
Jordan Brand has released a new pair of Air Jordan 3s, this time paying homage to the NBA legend, Michael Jordan and his first season with the Washington Wizards where he wore an exclusive pair of Air Jordan 3 PEs. The shoe arrives in a white, true blue, metallic copper...
Lakers News: WVU Legend Talks LeBron James, Lakers
Truck Bryant unpacks the Lakers' current season.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season
The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
Kevin Durant Got Dunked On
OG Anunoby threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant in Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
Cardinals: Jose Quintana’s Market Price is Overvalued
St. Louis Cardinals now Free Agent Starting Pitcher Jose Quintana was a saving grace for the Redbirds in 2022, but his current projected Market Value is considerably overpriced. John Mozeliak pulled off a classic Cardinals trade deadline deal securing veteran pitcher Jose Quintana. In 12 starts for the Cardinals he...
Bears QB Justin Fields officially a game-time decision vs. Jets
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the Jets. Fields suffered a separated left shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, which has put his status in question. Fields was cleared to practice and has been limited all week, and Bears coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t ruled the second-year quarterback out. But if he can’t play, it’ll be Trevor Siemian getting the start.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
Mock trade has Sixers acquiring Lonzo Ball from Bulls in 3-team deal
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is expected to challenge for a title in the 2022-23 season. They have been hampered by injuries and inconsistent play which has led to a 9-9 record and that has led to some talks that the Sixers might look into making a trade.
