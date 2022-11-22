Ben Wilson was an exceptional high school athlete who was surely on his way to the pros when he was senselessly shot and killed. In 1984, when Wilson was just 17 years old, he was regarded as the best high school basketball player in the nation. He had just led Simeon Career Academy to their first state championship. Wilson was supposed to play the season opening game of his senior year when he was shot and killed by a student from a rival school.

