Chicago, IL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out

Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Pistons open to trading surprising player?

The Detroit Pistons, a young, rebuilding team, may be looking to trade a player who would be great for [checks notes] a young, rebuilding team. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Wednesday that the Pistons are taking early calls on 23-year-old forward Saddiq Bey. Fischer notes that this is a change in behavior by Detroit from recent trade windows.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BET

Chicago Names Street For High School Basketball Legend Killed in 1984

Ben Wilson was an exceptional high school athlete who was surely on his way to the pros when he was senselessly shot and killed. In 1984, when Wilson was just 17 years old, he was regarded as the best high school basketball player in the nation. He had just led Simeon Career Academy to their first state championship. Wilson was supposed to play the season opening game of his senior year when he was shot and killed by a student from a rival school.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Zach Wilson gives Chicago Bears fans something to be thankful for

Once upon a time, Chicago Bears fans were desperately hoping to see their front office make a serious move for a quarterback. During the 2021 NFL Draft, in which the Bears held pick no. 20, fans waited patiently to see if then-general manager Ryan Pace was going to move up and get this franchise the quarterback they had long waited for.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" PE

Jordan Brand has released a new pair of Air Jordan 3s, this time paying homage to the NBA legend, Michael Jordan and his first season with the Washington Wizards where he wore an exclusive pair of Air Jordan 3 PEs. The shoe arrives in a white, true blue, metallic copper...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: Jose Quintana’s Market Price is Overvalued

St. Louis Cardinals now Free Agent Starting Pitcher Jose Quintana was a saving grace for the Redbirds in 2022, but his current projected Market Value is considerably overpriced. John Mozeliak pulled off a classic Cardinals trade deadline deal securing veteran pitcher Jose Quintana. In 12 starts for the Cardinals he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears QB Justin Fields officially a game-time decision vs. Jets

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the Jets. Fields suffered a separated left shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, which has put his status in question. Fields was cleared to practice and has been limited all week, and Bears coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t ruled the second-year quarterback out. But if he can’t play, it’ll be Trevor Siemian getting the start.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

