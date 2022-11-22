Read full article on original website
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0
Robert Lewandowski finally scored at the World Cup
NBC Philadelphia
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match
Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win but Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste will be sent home packing if Mexico grabs the win, making for a shocking turn of events to start the 2022 World Cup.
NBC Philadelphia
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
NBC Philadelphia
Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran.
NBC Philadelphia
Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears During Portugal's National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s been a roller-coaster week for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he finally got to step onto the pitch on Thursday. Before the opening whistle, though, the Portuguese superstar let his emotions show.
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match
Ecuador and the Netherlands both began the 2022 FIFA World Cup exactly how they wanted. But only one can be perfect through two games, as the two will face off in their next match. The two nations placed in Group A each scored 2-0 victories in their opening matches, Ecuador...
NBC Philadelphia
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC Philadelphia
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon
Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
NBC Philadelphia
What is Stoppage Time?
Soccer is full of quirky rules and traditions. Among those is stoppage time -- the sport’s alternative to timeouts and stopped clocks -- and the chance to settle the score before heading into overtime or penalty kicks. Stoppage time has played a big role in Qatar, with multiple games...
NBC Philadelphia
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
NBC Philadelphia
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage...
NBC Philadelphia
Spain Dominates First Half to Lead Costa Rica 3-0
Spain opened their World Cup run like clockwork-- play 10 minutes, score a goal ... play 10 minutes, score another goal -- leaving Costa Rica defenseless as they head into the halftime break down 3-0. This dominant first-half performance started in the midfield with 18-year-old Gavi and 19-year-old Pedri making...
NBC Philadelphia
Uruguay, South Korea Open Group H Play With Scoreless Draw
Another day, another scoreless draw in Qatar. Uruguay and South Korea ended their Group H opener with a final score of 0-0, marking the fourth such contest so far at the 2022 World Cup. Both sides had chances to break the stalemate, but nobody was able to get a goal across.
NBC Philadelphia
Ecuador's Leading Scorer Enner Valencia Carried Off Pitch on Stretcher
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Enner Valencia, Ecuador's all-time leading goal scorer, had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher late in Friday's match against the Netherlands. Valencia suffered an apparent knee...
