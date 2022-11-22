Read full article on original website
The Museum of Broadway reveals the show behind the show
A new museum celebrating the history of Broadway is now in New York's theater district.
NME
Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73
Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
Jonnie Irwin Claims Presenter Role On Channel 4’s ‘A Place In The Sun’ Was Cut After Cancer Diagnosis
British presenter Jonnie Irwin claims he was axed from his role on Channel 4 series A Place in the Sun after receiving his terminal cancer diagnosis. Irwin recently revealed he had late stage cancer of the lung that has spread to his brain, having first learned of his illness in 2020 while filming the property travel show. In an interview with The Sun, Irwin claimed Channel 4 and A Place in the Sun producer Freeform Productions cut his presenter role as soon as he had told them of his situation. He claims he was paid off mid-season and his contract was then...
NME
Liverpool seek artists for festival alongside Eurovision
A call out has been made for creatives to take part in a cultural festival, which is to be held alongside Eurovision in Liverpool next year. As per the BBC, Culture Liverpool stated that the planned event would celebrate UK music, Eurovision and modern Ukraine. They added that they were...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
We’re not all heathens in Manchester, Andy Burnham tells ENO
Mayor of Greater Manchester steps into row over opera company’s mooted move to outside London
AdWeek
Jeremy Irons Celebrates Dyslexic Innovators in New Work by DDB Melbourne
As many people with dyslexia can relay, the world isn’t particularly well-equipped to accommodate those that experience this common reading disability. With plenty of horror stories of communities and institutions that simply did not understand dyslexia, working to reshape the world to empower dyslexic thinkers is the next step forward.
NME
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’ review: levelling up on his own terms
Stormzy’s career checklist has been revised and scaled up numerous times in recent years. With two UK Number One albums to his name (and a third surely on the way), the south Londoner has also ushered in a new generation of Glastonbury headliners, announced plans for ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ – a specially curated event that will form part of All Points East Festival 2023 – and launched a multitude of important and inclusive initiatives (most recently #Merky FC, a partnership with Adidas that is “committed to enhancing and protecting diverse representation in the football industry”). For Stormzy, such lofty life goals must seem more like open goals at the moment.
BBC
The Crown: Queen's friend says Netflix show 'makes me so angry'
A lifelong friend of the late Queen has described Netflix's royal drama The Crown as "complete fantasy" and "so unfair on members of the Royal Family". Lady Glenconner, who was a maid of honour at the Queen's coronation, said the show "just makes me so angry". "The trouble is that...
