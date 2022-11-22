Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated .

Here are sanitation scores in Wake and Durham counties for the week of Nov. 15-22.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows at least 100 inspections were completed between Nov. 15-22.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Red Robin (2260 Walnut St., Cary) received a score of 85% during an inspection on Nov. 18

The restaurant was in violation of 14 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to two points.

Violations included an employee not changing gloves after touching a raw hamburger patty, a dirty knife with “a lot of material accumulated on it, including what appears to be a hair,” and hamburgers not being cooked to a proper temperature.

The restaurant previously scored a 94% in August, a 98.5% in May and a 97.5% in January.

▪ No restaurants in Wake County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us .

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows that 37 restaurant inspections were completed between Nov. 15-22.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade.

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill (811 9th St., Durham) received a score of 88% during an inspection on Nov. 21.

The restaurant was in violation of 11 state state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.

Violations included several foods being held at improper temperatures, many foods lacking date markings and pots of saag and masala being left on the floor to cool while an employee cleaned the griddle.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection and some were repeat violations.

The restaurant previously scored a 93.5% in June, a 90.5% in December 2021 and a 96.5% in April 2021.

▪ No restaurants in Durham County received a C grade.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG .

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 12 restaurants were inspected between Nov. 15-22.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc .

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 14 restaurants were inspected between Nov. 15-22.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us .

