ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

The TikTok-Famous Foot Peel Mask Shoppers Call "Miraculous" for Calluses & Dry Heels Is 50% Off on Amazon for Black Friday

By Louisa Ballhaus
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkCR8_0jK4020N00

Winter is officially here, and with it, the last drops of moisture have left our skin. Between cold winds and dry indoor heat, skin that tends towards getting chapped or cracked doesn’t stand a chance these next few months — and one of the biggest culprits of that dreaded winter skin is our feet. No matter how pedicure-ready your feet may have been during the summer months, chances are you’ve built up an increasingly rough callus under all those layers of thick socks and winter boots. As with most things, TikTok has an answer for this woe in the form of a viral foot peeling mask that will transform your feet back to their natural glory — like, all the way back to baby-soft skin. We hate for you to pay full price on anything, so we waited until this massive Black Friday sale to let you in on it: Act now, and you can get Plantifique’s internet-famous foot mask for a full 50% off.

Just one peek at the reviews for Plantifique’s foot peel mask with peach has us racing to hit that “buy now” button. “I have spent hundreds of dollars over the last few months on products for dry/cracked feet,” one five-star review reads. “This is a must have for foot health.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RchzY_0jK4020N00
Plantifique Foot Peel Mask

Don’t be alarmed by the mentions of a “gross” peeling process — as any foot mask connoisseur knows well, the peeling is all part of the fun, and it’s how you know that the process is really effective. Formulated with peach extract and aloe vera, this mask tackles tough calluses and dry heels with exfoliating and moisturizing power to slough away dead skin cells and reveal the soft, smooth skin underneath.

2-Pack Foot Peel Mask by Plantifique $15 Buy now

Simply soak your feet for 10-20 minutes, apply the mask-filled booties for 90 minutes (we recommend throwing on a Netflix holiday movie for this part), then remove and wait for the magic to unfold over the following week. Remember to soak your feet in warm water for 15 minutes daily for best results, and ta-da — your feet will feel totally renewed and silky soft, and all for the bargain price of under $15 during this sale .

Finally, with Black Friday here and Cyber Monday just around the corner, make sure that you’re signed up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of all the upcoming deals — it starts with a 30-day free trial, so you can shop the best prices and get free shipping during prime holiday shopping season without paying a penny. That sounds like a happy holiday to us!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCNv1_0jK4020N00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Plumping Serum With Over 29,000 Reviews ‘Botox in a Bottle’ — & It's Only $9 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before YouTube took over, we had to fend for ourselves when it came to learning how to do a proper skincare routine. We used our mother’s products, hairspray as setting spray, and a lot of unfortunate trends we need to let die. But now we’re moms! While our old skincare concerns were covering that pimple before the dance, we’re looking at our crows’ feet a little more. Whether you care about aging, it’s good to pamper yourself with some lavish...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Their Lashes ‘Have Never Been Longer’ After Using This Mascara With Over 104,000 Reviews That’s Only $10 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No makeup look, natural or colorful, is complete without some gorgeous sky-high lashes. Let’s face it, most of us were sadly not blessed with natural falsies lashes. We have to fake it til we make it to the end of the day, and trust us when we say, we’ve tried so many mascaras. Yes, we want to lengthen. Yes, we want volume. But we don’t want to choose one or the other! Thanks to this cult-favorite mascara, we don’t have to...
SheKnows

The Knives Ina Garten Swears By Are Almost 50% Off During Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Forget Black Friday — Cyber Monday is the true day for shopping aficionados to get out there and make a killing on the very best deals. Amazon’s legendary Cyber Monday sale is currently in full effect, and one very exciting deal for home chefs caught our eye this morning: a set of Ina Garten’s absolute favorite chef’s knives, on sale for nearly 50% off their original price. Act fast, because this deal won’t last. Being the friendly neighborhood lifestyle guru that she is, Ina Garten occasionally interacts with fans directly via a Q&A called Ask Ina — and during one...
SheKnows

This Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy With Over 17,000 Reviews Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved — Only $9 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But now,...
SheKnows

This $6 Curl Cream Reportedly ‘Works Wonders’ for Defining Any Hair Type & Eliminating Frizz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re a kid, you try everything in your mom’s makeup bag to make Disney princess hair possible. And when you’re an adult, nothing’s changed. Let’s face it; when there’s an affordable and effective hair product that can make our hair look as shiny and pristine as can be, we’re all over it. For a very limited time, thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Cyber Monday event, you can get what’s sure to be your new holy grail hair cream for only $6. Buy:...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Swear by This Product Instead of Botox — & It’s on Rare Sale for 31% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel, also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.” So not only does the Princess of Wales swear...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Caffeinated Eye Cream a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Reducing Puffiness & Dark Circles — & Now It’s On Rare Sale For Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret we adore caffeine, it’s what gets us through the day. We take a bunch of it in our coffees and can’t resist a chocolate-covered espresso bean. However, despite the mountains of caffeine, we still can look so unbelievably tired throughout the day — and that’s where this handy dandy eye cream comes in. For those that need that extra pick-me-up to look well-rested and at their best, this discounted eye cream may be the holy grail you’ve been...
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Swears By These ‘Game-Changing’ Rachael Ray Spatulas & They're Only $8 for Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s always something to add to your kitchen, to make it a Martha Stewart-level kitchen full of innovative gadgets. And thanks to Valerie Bertinelli, we just found our next, must-have kitchen tool that’ll make meals so much quicker to create! Back in June 2020, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared a video with Shop Today that shows her go-to gadgets in the kitchen. They shared the video with the caption, “Valerie Bertinelli shares 5 gadgets everyone should have in their kitchen...
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup

Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
SheKnows

This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in...
SheKnows

The 'Durable' Stainless Steel Cookware Oprah Swears By Is On Sale on Amazon This Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Foodies know that the right cookware can make a big difference in the meals you prepare. Not to mention, a pretty new set of pots and pans makes cooking so much more fun! Oprah swears by the Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set, and it’s on sale now for $280 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. The brand, which is on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022, is hailed as “durable” by Oprah. “These durable pots and pans don’t just look chic—they...
SheKnows

This $6 Cat Treat Ball Toy With Over 21,000 Reviews Is Perfect for Snacking Portion Control

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s face it, we all give our cats more treats than our vets want us to. We can’t help it, when they give us that sweet little face, we can’t help but melt and give in. But thanks to Amazon’s huge Cyber Monday sale, we may have found a way to make everyone happy. Not only will we be happy with the fact that we don’t have to hide the snacks on the highest shelf, but the cats will be able...
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral & Space-Saving Storage Bin Is Perfect For Keeping Everyone’s Tumblers in Place — Now Only $22 Ahead of Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite our deep love for tumblers, they can be a pain to store. We’ve gotten personalized ones, Hydro flasks at a discount — but nowhere to properly put them. However, TikTok just turned us onto an organizer specifically for tumblers that is an instant favorite amongst thousands. Back in May 2021, a TikTok account by the name of @homesweetpink shared their summer organization must-haves from Amazon. While all of them were amazing, we’re really obsessed with the tumbler organizer that fits...
SheKnows

The Trendy New Single-Serve Wine Brand Moms Are Loving Is 30% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s only one way we’d like to relax after a long day of Black Friday shopping. Once you’ve brought your impressive haul of holiday finds home, it’s time to unwind with a glass of wine. And the brand that specializes in delectable, single-serve bottles is having a major sale right now. Cap off your Black Friday with an order to Wander + Ivy and take advantage of their marked-down prices. Wander + Ivy has a treasure trove of fine wine...
SheKnows

Parents Call This $3 Diaper Rash Ointment a ‘Miracle Cream’ for Relieving Their Newborns’ Discomfort

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Being an adult is rough, but so is being a baby. Your teeth are coming in, you’re screaming all the time, and then you get diaper rash: these poor babies were just welcomed into the world, and now there’s a bunch of pain. But as parents, we can help alleviate that pain whenever we can. From teething toys to diaper rash paste, we’re trying to get everything handy when disaster strike. When diaper rash and itchy skin come a-knockin, we have...
SheKnows

Shoppers Have Sworn By This $3 Long-Lasting & Smoothing Setting Powder For Decades

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Back in the early 2000s, we either didn’t know powder existed for makeup, or we used so much baby powder that we ended up going up multiple shades so our makeup wouldn’t budge. But like the makeup industry, we’ve grown, and now we don’t go anywhere without making sure our makeup is set. If you’re a powder lover, you need to know about this cult-favorite face powder that’s only $5 and has been a holy grail for shoppers for decades. Buy: Coty...
SheKnows

All the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Toy Deals We're Snapping Up This Year

It’s peak holiday shopping season and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is here, with toys among the discounted items. This is also fantastic news for your kiddos, who probably have already shoved revised holiday wish lists into your hands. Amazon’s Black Friday sale has deep discounts on some of the most popular holiday toys, ranging from PicassoTiles 100-piece sets to FoxPrint Princess Castle Play Tents, and Advanced Play’s Dinosaur Realistic Walking Tyrannosaurus Rex. There are toy deals for kids of every age, all the way from newborns to teenagers, so you can find something for everyone on your list this year. There are...
SheKnows

This Cyber Monday Deal Saves You Over $75 on the Lash Serum That Helped Brooke Shields Grow Her Eyelashes Back

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re shopping for the beauty enthusiast in your life — and yes, that does include yourself — the holidays always bring limited-edition gift sets that come in the cutest packaging. Not only that, these gift sets will save you a ton of money on products you love or want to try. Take for instance, the holiday gift sets from Grande Cosmetics at Ulta. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably heard of their award-winning lash-enhancing serum, which is...
SheKnows

SheKnows

81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy