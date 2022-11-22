SATURDAY 11/26 | MALARKEY’S PUB & TOWNIES GRILL, WAUSAU. This Stevens Point string band usually gets plunked into the bluegrass genre, but their sound is more diverse than that with a well-honed and hard-edged sound. If you’re into thumping banjo, you’re sure to appreciate these four guys, who perform original, bluesy-rockin’ folk tunes as well as covers. The vocals are rough, rock-influenced and raspy, in front of plucky banjo and other strings. There’s no percussion, making the vocals all the more appreciated. These guys are energetic and dynamic performers, which has earned them the love of local fans. 9 pm. 715-819-3663.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO