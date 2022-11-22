ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

An SUV crashed into Broward funeral home. It was involved in highway shooting, police say

By Grethel Aguila
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A shooting on an exit ramp in Broward County on Tuesday morning ended with a black SUV crashing into a building.

A witness told Pembroke Pines police that the shooting happened at 3 a.m. on Florida’s Turnpike ramp to Pines Boulevard. Someone in a white car was shooting at a black SUV.

Police found the black SUV Tuesday morning when they responded to a single-vehicle crash into Boyd’s Funeral Home, 6400 Hollywood Blvd. No one was inside the SUV, but police found four casings.

Officers searched the area for the occupants of the SUV but didn’t locate anyone. No other calls reported the shooting, and no nearby hospitals have treated gunshot victims.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
