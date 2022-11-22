Read full article on original website
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Was A D--khead' in Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'That Won't Happen Again'
"You don't know how good you got something till it's gone," O'Neal tells PEOPLE Now more than a decade since their split, Shaquille O'Neal is able to be honest with himself about the faults that led to his divorce from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. "I was a d--khead," the 50-year-old NBA icon tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "You don't know how good you got something till it's gone." In 2011, O'Neal and Henderson, now an executive producer of the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives, divorced amid reports of his infidelity. "And...
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry gives an amazing reaction to Andrew Wiggins' chances of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya Changing Her Name: 'This Isn't a Game'
"No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them," Dwyane Wade said Dwyane Wade is responding after his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, alleged in a court filing this week that he's trying to "profit" from their transgender daughter Zaya's "name and gender change." Wade, 40, acknowledged the situation in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, where he began a message, writing, "Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address...
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards
Natalia Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models in February 2021 Natalia Bryant is a young fashionista. The 19-year-old daughter of late sports great Kobe Bryant is making her mark in the fashion world after signing with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded dress. She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style. ...
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
Shaq calls himself 'd---head,' says 'bad' actions led to split from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal admitted once again he was the reason his marriage with Shaunie Henderson went awry, calling himself a "d---head."
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Is Cowboys Receiver CeeDee Lamb Still Dating Crymson Rose Who Went Viral When He Was Drafted?
Find out if Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is still dating Crymson Rose, who went viral on draft night.
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” During Ye Relationship, Dated Him To “Help” Kim K
The “Uncut Gems” actress has been speaking her truth all over social media. Every romantic relationship gone awry comes with its own list of regrets. For many of us, we’re able to put the past behind us and move on after a breakup. For celebrities, though, fanbases can continue to live in the past, judging you harshly on who you previously associated yourself with. Recently, Julia Fox experienced this.
Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: From Scottie Pippen Marriage To New Romance With Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen, a ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star, was married to NBA superstar Scottie Pippin for almost 20 decades. The former model was known as Kim Kardashian’s BFF until they had a falling out. Larsa has been linked to basketball icon Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan, with...
Shaquille O'Neal Takes Responsibility For His Divorce, Reveals How He's Hoping To Change
Shaquille O'Neal recently came clean about the role he played in his divorce from his wife Shaunie Henderson.
People
357K+
Followers
60K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0