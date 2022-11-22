ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
People

Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Was A D--khead' in Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'That Won't Happen Again'

"You don't know how good you got something till it's gone," O'Neal tells PEOPLE Now more than a decade since their split, Shaquille O'Neal is able to be honest with himself about the faults that led to his divorce from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. "I was a d--khead," the 50-year-old NBA icon tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "You don't know how good you got something till it's gone." In 2011, O'Neal and Henderson, now an executive producer of the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives, divorced amid reports of his infidelity. "And...
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya Changing Her Name: 'This Isn't a Game'

"No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them," Dwyane Wade said Dwyane Wade is responding after his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, alleged in a court filing this week that he's trying to "profit" from their transgender daughter Zaya's "name and gender change." Wade, 40, acknowledged the situation in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, where he began a message, writing, "Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address...
People

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Natalia Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models in February 2021   Natalia Bryant is a young fashionista. The 19-year-old daughter of late sports great Kobe Bryant is making her mark in the fashion world after signing with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded dress. She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman

D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” During Ye Relationship, Dated Him To “Help” Kim K

The “Uncut Gems” actress has been speaking her truth all over social media. Every romantic relationship gone awry comes with its own list of regrets. For many of us, we’re able to put the past behind us and move on after a breakup. For celebrities, though, fanbases can continue to live in the past, judging you harshly on who you previously associated yourself with. Recently, Julia Fox experienced this.
People

People

357K+
Followers
60K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy