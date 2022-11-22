Read full article on original website
WhatsApp now allows everyone to create polls
WhatsApp has an ever-growing list of features, which was recently expanded to include self-messaging for some users. We have also been hearing of WhatsApp's plans to release a polling feature for group chats on the app. The addition cleared the beta testing phase on Android and iOS, and is now reaching the WhatsApp users on other platforms, including desktop.
The Google app's navigation bar makes better use of space on tablets
Google is currently getting its apps optimized for foldables, tablets, and other big-screen devices. We've seen enhancements like better drag-and-drop support, enhanced multi-column layouts, and more. The latest app to look better on tablets and foldables is the Google Search app, which now moves its bottom bar to the left side when it makes sense.
Android Auto has some snazzy new Material You settings
Android Auto recently got its long-overdue redesign on your car's dashboard, at least if you're using the beta version of the app and if you're lucky enough for it to roll out to your device. However, the company did not update the Android Auto settings (accessible on your phone) alongside the new in-car design. It looks like that will change soon, as a new Material You version of Android Auto's settings has emerged.
Google Pixel phones can now show timers from your Nest speakers
Google Pixels do a lot of things better than some of the best Android flagships. But only a few Pixel-exclusive features can match the practicality of the nifty At a Glance widget. This little home screen widget can show who's at your door, your upcoming flight status, your order deliveries, and much more. Thanks to Google's interconnected ecosystem, the At a Glance widget can now also show the timer you've set on your kitchen Nest Hub right on your Pixel phone's home screen.
The best tools and utility apps on Android in 2022
Did you know that the number of smartphone users in 2022 is estimated at 6.6B? That's over 80% of the world's current population. In other words, you're unlikely to encounter anyone without a powerful Android handset in their back pocket. Or an Apple device, if you're that kind of person. We don't judge.
pCloud unveils deal for lifetime cloud storage services up to 85% off for Black Friday
Longtime users of cloud-storage site pCloud will already be aware of the benefits of subscribing to the service. They can tell you at length about their ability to interact with their files via both the pCloud applications and the web, the built-in media player with which they can consume their audio and video immediately upon uploading them to the platform, the TLS/SSL encryption that ensures their files' security, the ability to back up their files from other cloud services, as well as many other features that have made them proud patrons. After all, their testimonials on the pCloud site are numerous and emphatic. What I can tell you is that the service that includes all these features and conveniences is now on sale in honor of Black Friday.
6 best Google Black Friday deals: Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest & more
Black Friday weekend is a great time to buy Google's hardware as they are usually heavily discounted during the shopping event. The best part is that Google is offering hefty discounts on almost all its products, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, the new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google's hardware that you should not miss this weekend.
Google fixes slow Nest Wifi Pro speeds, but your numbers might still look low
Google announced the Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Nest Wifi Pro mesh router system in early October. It was a significant upgrade over the 2019 Nest Wifi, which despite its flaws, was among our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers to buy. With 6GHz channel and Wi-Fi 6E support, you'd have thought Google's latest Wifi router would allow you to take full advantage of your gigabit connection. As it turned out, early adopters of the router ran into a bug that capped their speeds to just 50Mbps. Google quickly acknowledged the bug, and just over a week later, a fix is rolling out a fix for it.
Google Home redesign is rolling out for those who joined the Public Preview
A big redesign is coming to the Google Home app, and the company behind it wants to make sure it does things right after years of neglecting some customer demands (looking at you, Nest devices). That's why the company announced the new interface well ahead of it becoming available. Even then, the redesign is supposed to first roll out to those who joined Google's Public Preview program for the app before it changes up things for the vast majority of users. Those on the Public Preview can now look forward to the redesigned app, as the new look has started to roll out.
Google teases Pixel Watch support for transit cards — eventually
With the release of the Pixel Watch earlier this year, all of our attention has been on Google and whether or not this effort would finally lead to the company getting serious about Wear OS as a full-featured mobile platform. After all, Android-based smartwatches constantly feel like they're playing catch-up to phones, and it's usually anyone's guess when (or even if) new functionality will make its way over to our wrists. Thankfully, Google has put together a little preview for us of what we can expect from the Pixel Watch, teasing that Wallet will add support for transit cards... at some point.
Jaybird's excellent Vista 2 sports earbuds are on sale for $100 right now
Jaybird's Vista line of wireless earbuds have long been known for their durability, making them perfect workout companions. Version 2 adds active noise cancellation and an IP68 rating, the second-highest rating for protection against dust and moisture.
This Black Friday weekend is the time to buy Samsung’s Sky Blue Galaxy S22 Ultra for Christmas
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in special colors on the Samsung Store only. With the right trade-ins, one of these special phones can be yours at an absolute bargain.
The best Google Play Pass apps and games available in 2022
Google Play Pass is a $4.99 subscription service that provides access to hundreds of apps and games, sparing users all the annoying in-app purchases and microtransactions typical of mobile releases. It's an excellent supplementary purchase for any Android user, and it even comes bundled with the Google Pixel 7 as part of the Pixel Pass program.
Sennheiser's flagship wireless earbuds are on sale and below $200
If you were on the fence about the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds because of their relatively exorbitant price tag, this Black Friday deal is bound to change your mind. The latest and greatest among Sennheiser's earbuds lineup is now selling for just $200, a relatively big discount considering the recency of the product.
11 must-see Black Friday deals under $50 that are worth every penny
For a day all about saving money, buying items on Black Friday can be expensive, and if you're on a tight budget, that can make it feel like there's nothing worthwhile out there for you. I'm here to set the record straight; many good Black Friday deals won't cost you more than $50. And I know what you are thinking, these are all going to be cheap little items that aren't useful, but you couldn't be more wrong. Here are 11 amazing Black Friday deals that cost under $50.
The 6 best power bank Black Friday deals
Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
Pump up your post-Black Friday party with this awesome Wonderboom 3 deal
Black Friday can be a great time to save on big-ticket items like smartphones and robot vacuums, but it's also a great opportunity to shave a few bucks off smaller purchases. Case in point: the compact Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is down to $80 right now, $20 off its MSRP.
The OnePlus 11 could be available in these matte and glossy finishes
Following the release of the OnePlus 10T in August, the countdown for the arrival of the next OnePlus flagship officially began. Since then, numerous reports on the device have emerged, including confirmation that the OnePlus 11 (as it is currently known) will feature Qualcomm's upcoming high-performance SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We're now learning that the next big flagship from the manufacturer could be launched in Matte Black and Glossy Green colorways.
The best management and tycoon games for Android in 2022
What's great about portable Android devices is their constant availability to be consulted at any time. It's what gives mobile phones the edge over PCs, as you can check important figures and facts from anywhere in the world, such as the data used on your Android phone. Managing real businesses from your phone isn't the only thing that's made possible by the best android handsets. Management and tycoon games simulate growing and maintaining a business, accompanied by assorted gimmicks, engaging grind, and amusing personalities. So if you feel like growing a quirky business in your pocket with some of the best Android games, AP has a few ideas with a roundup that covers the most engaging management and tycoon games around.
Save up to 30% on iOttie’s universal phone car mounts this Black Friday weekend
A universal car phone mount is a must-have accessory for your vehicle in this day and age. This is especially true if you have an old vehicle with no built-in Android Auto and rely on your phone for navigation and calling/texting purposes. For Black Friday, you can get your hands on some of iOttie's car phone mounts with massive discounts of as much as 30%. Depending on your phone, you can get the iOttie car mount with wireless charging built-in to wirelessly top up your phone's battery while it helps you navigate the traffic.
