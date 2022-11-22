Y ou no longer need to be a day-drinker to enjoy cocktails from Jeff Tran, known for his creations at breakfast-lunch destination Toast Kitchen & Bakery in Costa Mesa. Six months after opening at South Coast Plaza, sibling Tableau Kitchen and Bar—the second collaboration of chef John Park and restaurateur Ed Lee—has launched its own cocktail program. Highlights include the Che Chu Hai, with rhum agricole, pineapple, coconut, lime, and frozen cubes of pandan; request a spoon! Gin and tonic Holly’s World, We’re Just Living in It—Empress gin, lychee, hibiscus, berries, and Fever Tree Elderflower—has been a huge hit; the cocktail changes from purple to pink as the tonic is added tableside. The Tinder Box—Cognac Park VS Carte Blanche, Islay Scotch, tobacco demerara, and Angostura—uses loose-leaf tobacco from the nearby Tinder Box cigar store. “I’m not a smoker but love the smell,” Tran says. “I made a tobacco tea, then the tea into a syrup that brings subtle notes of dried fruit.” Lest day-drinkers be forgotten, a mimosa flight spotlights flavors such as kalamansi mandarin and blueberry hojicha. The Budae Jjigae Bloody Mary—with Tito’s Vodka, Shin Ramyun-inspired V8, sambal, gochugaru chile salt, lime, and Spam garnish—pairs ideally with chef Park’s kimchi Spam & cheese croissant. 3333 Bear St., Costa Mesa, 714-872-8054, tableaukitchenandbar.com

The post A Toast to Tableau appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .