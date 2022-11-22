ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

Jacie Frances (Thomas) Wright, Rockwood

Jacie Frances (Thomas) Wright, of Rockwood TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1932, in Watertown (Wilson Co.), TN, to J C and Margaret Thomas. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church, for many years. Jacie was a devoted wife and mother and she loved her UT Vols. Jacie was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth E Wright; her parents, J C and Margaret (Grubb) Thomas and by her siblings- Robert Thomas, Hugh Thomas, and Doris J Mason.
ROCKWOOD, TN
Patricia Ann Honeycutt, Indiana (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Patricia Ann Honeycutt, age 75 of Indiana, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born on April 23, 1947, in Harriman, TN. She was an avid supporter of wildlife preservation, a voracious reader, and a staunch supporter of education. Her death was preceded by her parents: George Edwin Fulks and Zola May Johnson Fulks, in addition to her sister, Mona Kaye Fulks Underwood. She is survived by two sons, William Scott Ervin and Anthony Paul Ervin, along with one daughter, Kristy Jeanette Honeycutt, 7 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Her compassion for all will be missed dearly by those who loved her and sadly missed by those who never had the chance to receive it.
ROCKWOOD, TN
Patsy “Pat” Phillips Weaver, Clinton

Patsy “Pat” Phillips Weaver, age 74 of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. Patsy was a member of Carroll Hollow Baptist Church and was saved many years ago. Patsy was born 9 weeks early and weighed 1 pound 7 ounces. She...
CLINTON, TN
Timberly Sabrina “Timmi” Gibson, Lenoir City

Mrs. Timberly Sabrina “Timmi” Gibson, age 32, a resident of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born June 5, 1990, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, but grew up in Monterey, Tennessee. She was a member of the Hope in Christ Fellowship in Monterey and was a wonderful cook, something she extremely enjoyed, especially for her family and friends. Most of all Timmi was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard & Lola Norris; and Oral & Gladys Looper.
LENOIR CITY, TN
Thelma June Francis, Wartburg

Thelma June Francis, age 86, of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. June loved the Lord and served her community in many ways, visiting the elderly and the sick. She volunteered many hours at the crisis pregnancy center, and the Unicorn Fund, and visiting residents at the Lifecare Center of Wartburg. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Sunrise Chapter Number 364. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, playing cards, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
WARTBURG, TN
Ronald Clifford Gilliland, Rockwood

Mr. Ronald Clifford Gilliland, age 60 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on January 30, 1962, in Jersey City, NJ. He is preceded in death by his father: Frank Edward Gilliland; and brother: Robert Gilliland. He is survived by:
ROCKWOOD, TN

