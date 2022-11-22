ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 20

JLo2004
3d ago

"citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children.". How about other non LGBTQ kids, which holds 99% of the population? In stead of spending time and big money on this type of arguments ACLU can really donate their budget for what the children truly needs (food, home, abuse cases etc.).

Reply
6
Shondai Baca
3d ago

Well this is just Ludacris!! I'm going to file a complaint against the ACLU. I'm offended that they would file a complaint against Frisco I.S.D.

Reply(3)
8
Alan Flanagan
3d ago

"could turn lead to" is there an editor shortage or is this what a woke degree gets you?

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
FRISCO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’

DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Retiring Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent reflects on district accomplishments, political battles in education

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Watch the interview tonight on WFAA at 10. Recently, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has gained attention for fierce school board debates over book policies and the treatments of LGBTQ students. The tension often overshadows district successes like STEM programs and personalized learning. The district’s latest development, though, is...
GRAPEVINE, TX
buffalonynews.net

The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
KTEN.com

Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local Parent Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to School

Police arrested a woman on an Arlington ISD campus Thursday afternoon when she allegedly showed up with a gun after hearing her child was involved in a fight with other students. The incident occurred at Arlington Martin High School in South Arlington, where a fight had erupted among a group...
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville

D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases

DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
TEXAS STATE
lonestarsentinel.org

Arlington man enjoys the freedom to express himself in different ways while costumed and anonymous

ARLINGTON, Texas – One sighting, it’s a joke. Two, and it’s a fluke. But the costume that makes its appearance across various University of Texas at Arlington campus events has turned into an escape from reality for one Arlington man. In this interview, the campus Spider-Man talks about why he has come to enjoy the anonymity the costume brings.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

McKinney officer fatally shoots suspect, police say

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect during a foot chase Friday afternoon. In a post on the McKinney Police Department's Facebook page, police stated officers were called about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive. A woman...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy