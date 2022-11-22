ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

ASU Planetarium announces holiday shows

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxgil_0jK3z2Mk00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Planetarium announced the schedule for its holiday show “Season of Light”.

Learn more about Jewish and Christian practices Celtic, pagan, Nordic, Roman, Egyptian and Hopi winter solstice rituals at the “Season of Light” show beginning Nov. 30 in the Vincent Building. Viewers will also learn about the possible astronomical explanation for the “Star of Bethlehem”, learn why we have seasons and what is in the night sky during winter.

ASU political science students win national conference awards at Eugene Scassa Mock Organization of American States

Audiences will also get the chance to learn about more light-hearted traditions like hissing under the mistletoe, holiday songs, and the legends and customs of St. Nicholas, Kris Kringle, Sinterklaas and Father Christmas.

This program is narrated by National Public Radio’s Noah Adams.

The shows will be at 7 p.m. each night for the following dates:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 30
  • Thursday, Dec. 1
  • Wednesday, Dec. 7
  • Thursday, Dec. 8

Tickets to explore these holiday shows are $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Chicken Farm Open House 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Chicken Farm Art Center is still hosting its annual Open House under its new owners. Dozens of artists and jewelry makers will showcase their work and food trucks will be available as the event continues. The Open House will be open on Saturday, November 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. until […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Coffee Talk: Christmas at Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho Site Manager Bob Bluthardt joined KLST’s Dajia Barret for Coffee Talk on Nov. 23 to talk about Christmas at Fort Concho. Bluthardt shared that on Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 tons of living history, food, live music, merchants and more will be celebrating Christmas at Fort Concho. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 25-27

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - USMNT vs England Watch Party (World Cup), Sockdolager Brewing...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Annual ASU Christmas Tree Lighting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Angelo State Universities Student Life Director, Clint Havins, discuss this year’s annual Christmas tree lighting event. This year’s event will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in front of the Mayer Museum at the corner of Avenue N and Johnson ( 2501 W. Avenue N ) from […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TGC Library announces the Procrastinators Ball

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Are you a crafty adult with a knack for finishing things at the very last minute? Well, the Tom Green Library has the event for you with its First Annual Get Crafty Procrastinators Ball, 24 hours of crafting madness from 9 a.m. Dec. 10 to 9 a.m. Dec. 11 at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Longtime San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Director Retiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After 38 years San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts founding Director, Howard Taylor, will step back from his position as president.   Taylor will continue as president emeritus next year helping the new director to get settled.  Over the decades, Taylor has helped San Angelo residents feel a sense of community […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Employing Erin: Animal Care at the San Angelo Nature Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s Nature Center is a collection of animals, along with related exhibits and educational information, that are native to not only the Concho Valley but countries across the world In the third installment of Employing Erin, we head to the living museum to care for the indigenous and exotic animals […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita

SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Irion County moves regional final game due to weather

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Due to the expected forecast on Friday, it has been announced that Irion County’s regional final game against Jonesboro has been moved to Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Early. The game, originally scheduled for Friday evening, is one of the handful of games in West Texas being moved […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Holiday foods to keep away from your pets

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The holidays are officially upon us and while you want to get your furry family members involved with all the good eating and fun we spoke to a vet who says that’s probably not the best idea. “We want to be very careful not to offer our pets human foods for lots […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Domestic Violence & Exhibition of Acceleration Arrests Top Thanksgiving Day Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Seven individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Thanksgiving Day. The charges included criminal trespass and domestic violence. Maria Garza, 34, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000. She was arrested at 7:58 a.m. and released on bond at 3:58 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Holiday Travel: New arrival rules for Airport

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Mathis Field Airport and several airlines, including American Airlines, will now enforce a 45-minute rule. Travelers will need to arrive earlier than 45 minutes before domestic departures in order to check luggage. Mathis Field Airport Director Jeremy Valgardson, said that TSA is expecting the screen over 2.5 million passengers just the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy