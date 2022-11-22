Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
KSLA
Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
Shreveport police arrest two women for their role in defrauding over $1M from USAA account holding veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport Police Department announced they have arrested two women for their role in defrauding over $1 million from USAA account holding veterans. Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force began their probe in September which led them to ZarRajah Watkins, 20, who they say used her job position at Teleperformance, a contracted account servicer, to gain access to USAA bank account information.
KSLA
Bell stolen off police/fire memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whomever took the bell from the police and fire memorial on the Shreveport riverfront. Investigators believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
24-Year-Old Bret Dooly Died In One-Vehicle Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 159, south of Louisiana Highway 2. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden.
KSLA
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Shreveport. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper...
k945.com
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport authorities investigating identity theft ring that preyed on veterans and senior citizens
Two women are facing charges of identity theft in Shreveport for allegedly stealing money from the accounts of USAA bank account holders. Shreveport Police Department Sargent Angie Willhite says ZarRajah Watkins was arrested November 17th. Glass was arrested yesterday. “We are up at over a million dollars in loss at...
KSLA
First responders bond as a work family that gathers between service calls
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s the work family that gathers in between service calls. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers spent Thanksgiving with the crew at Fire Station 20 on Shreveport’s south side. “Our work schedule can be hectic,” Shreveport Fire Department’s Nick Washington said. “But as...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
KTBS
Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
ktalnews.com
Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport
Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. NIL Sweeps. A soaking & stormy...
KSLA
Victim that died from Linwood shooting identified
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Mansfield Road. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A pedestrian died when he...
KTBS
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
KSLA
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
KTBS
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
k945.com
Two Shreveport Women Arrested for Scamming Elderly Veterans
Investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force have made an arrest in a month’s long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from those who served in our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September and learned that ZarRajah...
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
Comments / 1