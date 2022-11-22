Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Rochester residents share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving
That's the question we asked people out walking around Thursday. Janet was out walking her dog when we asked her what she was thankful for. She says her three brothers and sister - who she just met for the first time in 71 years - one of which lived just a block and a half away.
13 WHAM
Local restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. — For many, the holidays are a difficult time of year, especially for those who face hardship which is where the spirit of giving comes through. Allah's Kitchen has been doing a special food giveaway around the holidays for the last four years. The owner of the restaurant says this is the best way to give back to the community.
13 WHAM
The Calamari Sisters Holiday Extravaganza Comes to Rochester
This holiday weekend the JCC is bringing you music, mayhem, and morsels with the Calamari Sisters' Holiday Extravaganza!. The Calamari Sisters will be making their return to the Hart Theater at the Jewish Community Center in Brighton. The Brooklyn based act will feature holiday themed songs alongside entertaining culinary lessons...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Giving to those in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on those in need this Thanksgiving. Every year the Volunteers of America gives out hundreds of gift baskets to low-income families in the Rochester area- allowing them to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal. The group also hosted a Thanksgiving party at foundation...
13 WHAM
Webster hosts annual Turkey Trot
Webster N.Y. — More than 3,000 runners and walkers participated in the 51st Webster Turkey Trot Thursday morning. The event was in partnership with Yellowjacket Racing and Fleet Feet. The Turkey Trot is the oldest race in the Rochester region and this year two distances are offered a 4.4...
13 WHAM
Shoppers surprised at turnout for Black Friday
Victor, N.Y. — Thousands of people filled Eastview Mall on Friday, all looking for something special for the holiday season. Some shoppers were back in person for the first time since the pandemic. "We could not hardly find a parking space," said Cindy France, a Black Friday shopper. Other...
13 WHAM
Local restaurants seeing record highs for Thanksgiving reservations, takeout orders
East Rochester, N.Y. — Thanksgiving dinner and passing side dishes could look different for some families this year. Many are skipping the grocery store and having other people cook their holiday meal. "We will probably turn the restaurant over three times," said Donna Perlo, owner of Perlo's Restaurant in...
13 WHAM
The Market At The Armory returns to Culver Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Themata (The Market At The Armory), Rochester's local artisan market is returning to the Culver Road Armory for Black Friday this weekend, along with an additional date in December. Each day of Themata will bring a new selection of 40 vendors offering handmade crafts, ethically-sourced goods,...
13 WHAM
Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation
Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
13 WHAM
Neighbors react to Greece shooting
Greece, N.Y. — A normal night of watching TV for Lillian Seibold was interrupted by a swarm of police lights outside her window. “Going off and on off and on. I thought ‘geez somebody is taking a long time to park their car or something.' I got up to look and all of these lights were down the street, I knew it had to be something serious,” said Seibold.
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Art Club's Arts & Crafts Sale opens this weekend
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Art Club's Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale opened its doors on Friday. For 2022, the show is at a new location- Summerville Presbyterian Church on St. Paul Blvd. Admission to the show is free, and credit card payments will also be accepted. Talented artists...
13 WHAM
Macedon mourns passing of Fire Chief
Macedon, N.Y. — Macedon is mourning the sudden passing of its Fire Chief. Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Those who knew Chief Weinstein describe him as a great fire chief, a great friend, and say that the world is a lesser place without him in it.
13 WHAM
Islamic Center of Rochester expresses concerns over recent threat
Rochester, N.Y. — Friday afternoon, Islamic leaders and the Brighton Police Chief held a town hall meeting to address the Islamic Center of Rochester members' about concerns from a recent threat. On Monday, the center received a violent, threatening voicemail left to a board member. "As many of you...
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: New book focuses on 'harsh realities' of public education
Rochester, N.Y. — There is growing concern that America's public school system is in free fall, setting the nation up for failure. Crisis in the Classroom, a new book co-authored by Dr. Ben Carson, exposes the "harsh realities of the current state of education." Famed attorney Ben Crump and...
13 WHAM
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
13 WHAM
Ashton sentenced to 63 years, but will only serve 20
Rochester, N.Y. — The former principal of Northwood Elementary School, Kirk Ashton, convicted of sexually abusing 21 students, was sentenced to 63 years in prison Wednesday — but his time in prison will be much shorter. Under state law, the most time he can serve is 20 years...
13 WHAM
Scott's Winter Outlook
How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Police Chief retires
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
13 WHAM
Weekend weather forecast for Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Most areas had some rain showers earlier today, but it looks like the clouds and showers are on their way out of town later this evening into tonight. We'll also have a fresh breeze out of the west to northwest into this evening with a few gusts over 20mph.If you're heading out to get some shopping deals this evening, expect area temperatures to fall from the 40s into the upper 30s.
13 WHAM
RIT Student Reported Missing
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding RIT student Eric Alcantara, who was reported missing yesterday. Alcantara is 19-years-old, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants, a black knit cap, black shoes with white accents, and a black backpack. He also speaks both English and Spanish.
Comments / 0