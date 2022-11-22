ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Land Just Sold For 8,296 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,261, which is 2.01x the current floor price of 1.36 Ethereum ETH/USD ($3,261 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
MetaMask To Start Logging User IP, Ethereum Wallet Addresses With This New Policy

MetaMask will start logging users' IP addresses and Ethereum ETH/USD wallet addresses during on-chain transactions, according to an updated privacy policy agreement released by the wallet's developer ConsenSys. The data will only be collected if users use Infura, the default Remote Procedure Call (RPC) application provided by MetaMask, according to...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has decreased 3.56% over the past 24 hours to $113.5. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 10.0%, moving from $103.96 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

AEye LIDR stock increased by 41.6% to $1.18 during Friday's regular session. AEye's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1363.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.0 million.
Visitors Now Can Sell Bitcoin in Dubai for Cash at SBID

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - Visitors can now sell Bitcoin in Dubai thanks to the innovative services offered by SBID. With the launch of this service, consumers will be able to sell Bitcoin (BTC) for cash. SBID, a reputable crypto OTC in Dubai, wishes to expand its crypto exposure in the city.
Manchester United Stock Spikes Higher On Report Of Apple's Interest In Buying Soccer Club

Amidst a report about Apple’s interest in purchasing the club, its stock surged 12.8% on Friday. United has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012. Manchester United PLC MANU has announced that the soccer team’s owners are weighing a potential sale. The team said it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment.
Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Dogecoin Becomes Top Gainer

Prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remained stable above the $16,000 level on Friday. Ethereum ETH/USD traded slightly lower, falling below the key $1,200 level. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be...
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On United Rentals's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of United Rentals URI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Cryptocurrency Huobi Rises More Than 21% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Huobi's HT/USD price rose 21.19% to $6.82. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 48.0% gain, moving from $4.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $39.66. The chart below compares...
What Does Star Bulk Carriers Debt Look Like?

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Inc. SBLK increased by 10.39% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Star Bulk Carriers has. Star Bulk Carriers Debt. Based on Star Bulk Carriers's balance sheet as of March 15, 2022,...
NEO Exchange CRO Erik Sloan On Where The EV and Psychedelic Sectors Are Headed In 2023

On this episode of TDR’s Trade to Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales spoke with NEO Exchange Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Sloane, about the capital market landscape in emerging markets. Shadd recently caught up with Mr. Sloane at the MJBizCon Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas, representing one of Canada’s preeminent exchanges following its acquisition by Cboe Global Markets on June 1, 2022.
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.

Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
This Favorable Sign Appears On Travelers Companies's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Travelers Companies TRV. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
