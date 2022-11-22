Read full article on original website
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
Tioga County 2022 Holiday Parades
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades. Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier. Blossburg Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration […]
4-year-old Leonidas Callas gives back on his birthday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Buffalo Bills fan gave back on a day when most receive. 4-year-old Leonidas Callas of Elmira Heights, already a big Buffalo Bills fan, decided to do something a little different for his birthday this year. At his recent birthday party, Callas and his family encouraged guests to bring an […]
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 404 Front St., Village of Owego, from Phillip and Lucie Nelson to Robert and Robin Hierl for $217,500. On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 111 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Dennis Adler By Atty. In Fact and Gregory Adler As Atty. In Fact to Racheal Wilbur and Frederic Loveless for $123,935.56.
Southern Tier, Central New York dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – If you’re watching tomorrow, you might see some familiar faces at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Members of Ithaca’s Armstrong School of Dance are in New York City to participate in the celebration, building on a tradition that started 14 years ago. Owner and head dance instructor Karen Armstrong Gorsky said the school’s participation is a sense of pride for the community, as well as the dancers.
Operation Winter Coat Underway for 2022, Donations Wanted
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- WENY-TV is once again partnering with Williams Honda to help give the gift of a new winter coat to local children. Operation Winter Coat is now in its fifth year. Williams Honda is collecting new with tags winter coats for young school children, grades Pre-K through 6. The coats can be donated at the dealership, and will be delivered to children who need them in the Elmira City School District.
State St. in downtown Binghamton reopens
A major downtown Binghamton street closure that has hurt local businesses has come to an end.
Sparkle; other Holiday events ready to kick off in Steuben County
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Crystal City's "Sparkle" returns to Corning the first weekend in December. The event is now nearly half a century old. This year, organizers plan to feature horse-and-wagon rides, shopping and dining promotions, outdoor entertainment and more along a closed off Market Street. Below is a...
Authorities in Cortland County to watch for impaired driving this weekend
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over the next few days, road patrols in Cortland County will be on alert. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has its Thanksgiving High Visibility Engagement Campaign today through Sunday. The effort aims to stop people from driving while intoxicated. Authorities encourage all drivers to...
Results for ‘Best Wings in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best wings in Broome County poll. We received nearly 2,400 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Owego Felon Pleas Guilty to Binghamton Burglary
An Owego man will be sentenced in February after admitting he broke into a Washington Street, Binghamton apartment in August and stole computer equipment and a credit card. The Broome County District Attorney’s office reports 36-year-old Randy Buck Junior of Owego appeared in Broome County Court November 21 and entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary in the Third Degree in the August 7, 2022 incident.
Local business gives back
Small businesses are the very fabric of our local communities. According to Forbes, more people are expected to participate in Small Business Saturday this year, and are choosing to shop local for a variety of reasons to include helping the local economy as a top reason, giving back to the local community as another factor, better customer service, and supporting the American Dream.
Medieval Knight Seen Walking Down Vestal Parkway
In another example of "you never know what you're gonna see in New York," a man dressed as a medieval knight was spotted walking down Vestal Parkway. As you can see, this gentleman is taking a casual stroll down Vestal Parkway dressed like an extra on Game of Thrones. He was also carrying a flag that said "Knights of America" which may be an organization or his own personal club with just one other member who apparently forgot his renaissance outfit for this casual stroll.
Shots fired in Owego
On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
New seven-story mural unveiled in Downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local artists working with the Elmira Infinite Canvas project have been trying to beautify the downtown streets of Elmira brush stroke by brush stroke. The newest mural by Artist Sam Somostrada is designed to draw the eyes toward the sky. “I’m very proud of him,” Audie...
"Just Breathe." Set to Become One of the First Marijuana Dispensaries in Binghamton's History
Just Breathe., a hemp and THC shop on Court Street, is set to become one of Binghamton's first marijuana dispensaries in the city's history. The shop's owner, Damien Cornwell was just one of 36 people and/or organizations that were granted dispensary licenses by New York state on Monday -- an opportunity that Cornwell is honored to have.
Planning Board Recap: Lake Street “Breeze” apartments hit some turbulence
ITHACA, N.Y. — Compared to the past few months, it was a fairly short Planning Board meeting for the city of Ithaca this month. One project was approved, several others advanced, but at least one project appears to be facing some tricky questions as it tries to move forward.
Owlett announces $2.4 million for Westfield Laurel Health Center
Harrisburg, Pa. — A health center in Tioga County is the recipient of a $2.4 million grant, officials announced Sunday. Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) said the grant is for improvements at Westfield Laurel Health Center. “We are blessed with some great health care facilities here in our region, and I am always happy to advocate for them,” Owlett said. “This is an important investment in our community and our future.” ...
Shooting accident in Tioga County
New York State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating a shooting along Diamond Valley Road in the Town of Tioga.
