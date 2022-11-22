ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

goyotes.com

Larkins gets first double-double vs. Fordham

LAS VEGAS—Fordham guard Anna DeWolfe scored 22 of her 26 points in the second half to rally the Rams to a 78-65 win against South Dakota on the final day of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic at Orleans Arena. Asiah Dingle scored a game-high 27 points for Fordham, which...
VERMILLION, SD
goyotes.com

Chanticleers outlast second-half surge from Coyotes

South Dakota closed out its week-long road trip with a 59-66 loss at Coastal Carolina Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. The Coyotes drop to 3-4 on the season while the Chanticleers improve to 3-2 this season. It was the third home win for CCU this season while USD is still...
CONWAY, SC
goyotes.com

Coyotes Continue Road Trip at Coastal Carolina

South Dakota stays on the road this week and faces Coastal Carolina Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. ET from HTC Recreation and Convocation Center. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+. Fans can tune into the game on the Coyote...
CONWAY, SC
goyotes.com

Three-peat!!! Coyotes clinch crown

OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota (29-3) won its third straight Summit League Championship as they defeated Omaha in three straight sets on Saturday. The Coyotes were led by a match-high 14 kills from Kylen Sealock and 11 kills from tournament MVP Elizabeth Juhnke. Game scores went 25-20, 25-14, 30-28. With the win, the Coyotes earned an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years.
VERMILLION, SD
goyotes.com

Coyotes set to face Omaha in Summit League Championship

South Dakota (28-3) will face Omaha (20-9) in the Summit League Championship at 2 p.m. Saturday. It's a rematch of last year's championship match that saw South Dakota sweep Omaha to advance to its third NCAA tournament appearance in four years. The Coyotes. The regular season champions are the No....
VERMILLION, SD
goyotes.com

Santa Clara takes the first game in Vegas 75-50

LAS VEGAS—Lara Edmanson and Lexie Pritchard scored 13 points apiece to lead Santa Clara to a 75-50 win against South Dakota Friday in the first game of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic inside Orleans Arena. Tess Heal added 11 points and Ayzhiana Basallo chipped in 10 for the Broncos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

