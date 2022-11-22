OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota (29-3) won its third straight Summit League Championship as they defeated Omaha in three straight sets on Saturday. The Coyotes were led by a match-high 14 kills from Kylen Sealock and 11 kills from tournament MVP Elizabeth Juhnke. Game scores went 25-20, 25-14, 30-28. With the win, the Coyotes earned an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO