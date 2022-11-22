This guide is in partnership with North Shore Chamber of Commerce, Welcome to Glendale and Shorewood Business Improvement District. Some of the most festive holiday spirit shines from Milwaukee's northern suburbs. From Shorewood to Cedarburg there's a lot happening before the year's end and whether you celebrate Christmas or Chanukah – or another December holiday – there's seasonal fun to be had for all including plenty of shopping.

