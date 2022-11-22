Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
On Milwaukee
Merrier by the lake: A guide to the holidays in the North Shore
This guide is in partnership with North Shore Chamber of Commerce, Welcome to Glendale and Shorewood Business Improvement District. Some of the most festive holiday spirit shines from Milwaukee's northern suburbs. From Shorewood to Cedarburg there's a lot happening before the year's end and whether you celebrate Christmas or Chanukah – or another December holiday – there's seasonal fun to be had for all including plenty of shopping.
