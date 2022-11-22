ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding

Within the last quarter, Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health

Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $94.63 versus the current price of Fidelity National Info at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

AEye LIDR stock increased by 41.6% to $1.18 during Friday's regular session. AEye's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1363.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.0 million.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Benzinga

A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Looking Into DraftKings's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Pro data, DraftKings DKNG reported Q3 sales of $501.94 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $450.49 million, resulting in a 107.5% decrease from last quarter. DraftKings collected $466.19 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $217.10 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed...
Benzinga

Where O'Reilly Automotive Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, O'Reilly Automotive has an average price target of $830.29 with a high of $940.00 and a low of $725.00.
Benzinga

RE/MAX Hldgs's Return On Capital Employed Overview

Benzinga Pro data, RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX reported Q3 sales of $88.94 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $910 thousand, resulting in a 108.86% decrease from last quarter. RE/MAX Hldgs earned $10.28 million, and sales totaled $92.17 million in Q2. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is not...
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

MVB Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MVB Financial MVBF. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share. On Wednesday, MVB Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 17 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

NVIDIA: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Looking Into Maxar Technologies's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Maxar Technologies MAXR earned $85.00 million, a 72.22% increase from the preceding quarter. Maxar Technologies's sales decreased to $436.00 million, a 0.46% change since Q2. In Q2, Maxar Technologies earned $306.00 million, and total sales reached $438.00 million. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Earnings data...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy