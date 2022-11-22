ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk County, WI

Utility worker killed after being hit by teen driving SUV in rural Sauk Co.

By Jaymes Langrehr
 3 days ago

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — Authorities say a 25-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV driven by a teenager on Highway 23 in rural Sauk County Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call at about 7:44 a.m. Tuesday about the crash, which happened on the southbound side of Highway 23 south of Valley View Road in the Township of Franklin, between Loganville and Plain.

Authorities say the man was a utility worker who had been trying to offload equipment outside of his vehicle when he was hit by a 17-year-old girl driving a Toyota Highlander. After hitting the man, the girl’s SUV reportedly rolled over before coming to a stop in the middle of the southbound lane.

First responders found the man in the road when they arrived, but he was declared dead at the scene. The girl driving the SUV remained at the scene and authorities say she is cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The names of the people involved are being withheld by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department until families can be notified.

Highway 23 was closed for several hours Tuesday morning as first responders and investigators were on the scene.

