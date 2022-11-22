ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding

Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health

Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Willis Towers Watson's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Willis Towers Watson WTW. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...
Benzinga

A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

Hamilton Beach Brands's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hamilton Beach Brands HBB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Hamilton Beach Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
Benzinga

What Does Star Bulk Carriers Debt Look Like?

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Inc. SBLK increased by 10.39% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Star Bulk Carriers has. Star Bulk Carriers Debt. Based on Star Bulk Carriers's balance sheet as of March 15, 2022,...
Benzinga

Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
Benzinga

Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 455.6K shares is 283.3% of Kidpik's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by...
Benzinga

HireRight Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, HireRight Holdings HRT earned $93.29 million, a 281.61% increase from the preceding quarter. HireRight Holdings's sales decreased to $210.30 million, a 5.39% change since Q2. In Q2, HireRight Holdings earned $24.45 million, whereas sales reached $222.29 million. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context...
Benzinga

Benzinga

