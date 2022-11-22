Read full article on original website
Related
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga
10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health
Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Fidelity National Info
Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $94.63 versus the current price of Fidelity National Info at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
This Favorable Sign Appears On Travelers Companies's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Travelers Companies TRV. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga
Looking Into Cidara Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Cidara Therapeutics CDTX earned $14.98 million, a 214.17% increase from the preceding quarter. Cidara Therapeutics also posted a total of $40.74 million in sales, a 555.47% increase since Q2. Cidara Therapeutics collected $6.22 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.12 million loss.
Benzinga
What Does Pioneer Natural Resources Debt Look Like?
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Inc. PXD rose by 0.96% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources has. Pioneer Natural Resources Debt. Based on Pioneer Natural Resources's financial statement as of October 28, 2022,...
Benzinga
RE/MAX Hldgs's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Benzinga Pro data, RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX reported Q3 sales of $88.94 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $910 thousand, resulting in a 108.86% decrease from last quarter. RE/MAX Hldgs earned $10.28 million, and sales totaled $92.17 million in Q2. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is not...
Benzinga
What Does Star Bulk Carriers Debt Look Like?
Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Inc. SBLK increased by 10.39% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Star Bulk Carriers has. Star Bulk Carriers Debt. Based on Star Bulk Carriers's balance sheet as of March 15, 2022,...
Benzinga
MGE Energy Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, MGE Energy MGEE earned $33.72 million, a 54.96% increase from the preceding quarter. MGE Energy also posted a total of $163.40 million in sales, a 7.25% increase since Q2. In Q2, MGE Energy earned $21.76 million, and total sales reached $152.35 million. What Is...
Benzinga
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Benzinga
Retail Stocks Mixed On Black Friday Following Record Thanksgiving Day Sales: What You Need To Know
Early reports on Friday suggest the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start, but retail investors are hopeful that sales will pick up over the weekend ahead of Cyber Monday next week. Early In-Store Traffic Reports: Bloomberg reported calm and quiet stores at a Target Corporation TGT location in...
Benzinga
Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
Benzinga
$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying
The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL rose by 10.87%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. According to the Delta Air Lines's most recent financial statement as reported on October 13, 2022, total debt is at $24.33 billion, with $21.20 billion in long-term debt and $3.13 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $7.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $17.31 billion.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Emclaire Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Emclaire Financial EMCF. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Emclaire Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday
Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0