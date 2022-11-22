ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

1,217 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,217.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,451,931, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,192.60), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Cryptocurrency Theta Network Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Theta Network's THETA/USD price has risen 3.43% to $0.92. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $0.92 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $15.72.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Visitors Now Can Sell Bitcoin in Dubai for Cash at SBID

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - Visitors can now sell Bitcoin in Dubai thanks to the innovative services offered by SBID. With the launch of this service, consumers will be able to sell Bitcoin (BTC) for cash. SBID, a reputable crypto OTC in Dubai, wishes to expand its crypto exposure in the city.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has decreased 3.56% over the past 24 hours to $113.5. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 10.0%, moving from $103.96 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.

Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Dogecoin Becomes Top Gainer

Prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remained stable above the $16,000 level on Friday. Ethereum ETH/USD traded slightly lower, falling below the key $1,200 level. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 455.6K shares is 283.3% of Kidpik's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On United Rentals's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of United Rentals URI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
XRP Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

XRP's XRP/USD price has increased 3.36% over the past 24 hours to $0.41. Over the past week, XRP has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $0.38 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.40. The chart below compares the price movement...
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Favorable Sign Appears On Travelers Companies's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Travelers Companies TRV. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Litecoin Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin's LTC/USD price has fallen 4.16% to $74.83. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 21.0% gain, moving from $61.84 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Litecoin over...
Shiba Inu's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has increased 3.07% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000093. Over the past week, SHIB has experienced an uptick of over 2.0%, moving from $0.0000091 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
