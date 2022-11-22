ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

sfstandard.com

Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend

Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Popular East Bay bakery expands with new bistro, NY style pizza shop opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Tourist Destinations: Which Ones to Visit and Which Ones to Skip

Whether you’ve lived in the Bay Area for two years or two decades, chances are there are a handful of San Francisco destinations you’ve never visited. During the holidays—when many of us have friends or family visiting from out of town—can be the ideal time to check out some of the places most people only ever see on postcards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
hoodline.com

It’s possible that San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Municipal Pier may never reopen

The long, arching Aquatic Park Municipal Pier at the western end of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf could be shut down for good. The pier, which shoots 1,400 feet out into the bay at Aquatic Park Cove, has been closed off since late last month. According to the Chronicle, a sign on the fence from officials with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park says, “the popular 60-foot-wide pier is ‘closed until further notice’ pending further inspection, but a two-sentence note on the park’s website declares it to be ‘unsafe for public use.’”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

Where To Stay, Eat, and Play in San Francisco

For a major metropolis, San Francisco is pretty small. It spans just 47 square miles of land and has fewer than a million residents, yet it remains one of America’s most influential cities. A magnet for gold miners, a haven for hippies, a hub for tech’s elite, the City by the Bay has long drawn outsiders to its waterfront perch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley memoir ‘Bearded Lady’ tells a complex story of self-actualization

In her new memoir, Bearded Lady, Berkeley resident Allison Landa describes her decades of struggle with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that can result in an abundance of hair, especially on the face, along with male-pattern baldness, irregular periods, infertility and obesity. In middle school she is called “a werewolf”...
BERKELEY, CA
oaklandside.org

Our favorite Thanksgiving dishes and traditions

Every year at this time, I’m reminded how lucky we are to live in the Bay Area, with its multitude and variety of beliefs, interests and traditions. Few holidays make that more apparent than Thanksgiving, when some of us sit down to a huge and turkey-centered feast, others of us just lean into it as a day off and still others toil to make sure the rest of us are served.
INDIANA STATE
fb101.com

MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Shoppers seek Black Friday deals in the Bay Area

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Shoppers are off and on running, but how fast and how long they will run is still up in the air. Retail experts are scaling back their expectations for holiday shopping because of gas prices, inflation and the possible recession ahead. But shoppers will be shoppers and they are out […]

