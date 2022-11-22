The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO