This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide
If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
findingfarina.com
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
Mysuncoast.com
Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Comes to Sarasota, Florida
The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
usf.edu
Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties
Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...
cltampa.com
Built by Sam Schooley, St. Pete's historic 'Spanish Castle' is now for sale
The "Spanish Castle," a historic home in Old Pasadena built by prolific 1920s-era builder Samuel V. Schooley is now on the market. Located at 7003 Park St. S, Schooley completed the home in either 1924 or 1925 as a spec house for the burgeoning Pasadena neighborhood, according to the Preserve the 'Burg.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 24
Becky Edwards captured this cow posing for a quick picture off Sawyer Loop in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
businessobserverfl.com
SWFL Bank names Charlotte County area market president
Joe Cataldo has been named Englewood Market President for Englewood Bank & Trust, where he will oversee the Boca Grande, Cape Haze, Gulf Cove and Englewood branches. “Englewood is a people-focused, tight-knit community,” Englewood Bank & Trust CEO Jake Crews says in a press release. “Joe’s involvement in the community and history in banking gives me confidence that he will continue to grow the culture of banking we have been providing in Englewood for many years.”
Search continues for mom who came to Florida to pursue wrestling career in 2016
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to search for a mom who was reported missing more than six years ago.
First set of twins born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice
VENICE, Fla. — A North Port family has double the reason to be thankful this holiday season as the couple welcomed twin girls to the world Monday morning — they're also the first set of twins to be born at the hospital. Since opening in 2021, Sarasota Memorial...
Four Florida Men Arrested As Unlicensed Contractors During Undercover Operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on multiple charges during Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors. After the devastating property damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office planned an investigative effort to identify and arrest individuals engaging
Fla. VRBO customers booted from rental 1 day before wife’s surgery
A VRBO vacation rental in downtown Tampa turned into a scramble for a place to stay after a couple traveling from Michigan for a medical procedure were evicted from their unit.
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
Mysuncoast.com
Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options. Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.
wfla.com
Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Mysuncoast.com
Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton bands compete in rainy Florida Marching Band Championships
It was easy for the Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school bands to soak in the atmosphere at the Florida Marching Band Championships. They were literally soaked. A steady rain plagued the event at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill on Nov. 20, but Lakewood Ranch persevered to finish fourth in the state in the Class 3A division while Braden River placed seventh out of the 16 teams.
