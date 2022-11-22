ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide

If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
BRADENTON, FL
findingfarina.com

A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal

Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
SARASOTA, FL
QSR magazine

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Comes to Sarasota, Florida

The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties

Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: November 24

Becky Edwards captured this cow posing for a quick picture off Sawyer Loop in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SWFL Bank names Charlotte County area market president

Joe Cataldo has been named Englewood Market President for Englewood Bank & Trust, where he will oversee the Boca Grande, Cape Haze, Gulf Cove and Englewood branches. “Englewood is a people-focused, tight-knit community,” Englewood Bank & Trust CEO Jake Crews says in a press release. “Joe’s involvement in the community and history in banking gives me confidence that he will continue to grow the culture of banking we have been providing in Englewood for many years.”
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options. Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.
SARASOTA, FL
wfla.com

Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

East Bradenton bands compete in rainy Florida Marching Band Championships

It was easy for the Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school bands to soak in the atmosphere at the Florida Marching Band Championships. They were literally soaked. A steady rain plagued the event at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill on Nov. 20, but Lakewood Ranch persevered to finish fourth in the state in the Class 3A division while Braden River placed seventh out of the 16 teams.
BRADENTON, FL

