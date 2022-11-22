Read full article on original website
Joanne Harrold, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Harrold, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 24, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Paul and Eugenia Petas Halikias. Joanne worked as a cook for Columbiana School District.
Edward “Ed” D. Sharlow, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward D. Sharlow, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austinwoods Care Center. Edward was born January 21, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward D. Sharlow and Frieda Ludke Sharlow and was a lifelong area resident. He was a member...
Kenneth Walter Collier, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Walter Collier, 74, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Warren. Kenneth was born April 5,1948 in Warren, Ohio, to Melvin Collier and Lois (Weatherly) Collier. He married Linda M. Mongelluzzo August 26,1967 in Braceville, Ohio. Kenneth was a computer processor...
Margie Jean (Smith) Hayes, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Hayes of Huron, Ohio and formally Sebring, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margie Jean (Smith) Hayes, please visit our floral...
Casey Jones, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Casey Jones, 68, passed away Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Casey was born March 26, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of the late Jim Jones and Mary Stopyra Jones and was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate...
Gloria Lee Harver, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Lee Harver, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Gloria was born on October 19, 1938, a daughter of Yolanda and George Mansky. Gloria graduated from East High School. After her retirement from Dillard’s department store,...
diehardsport.com
Top Ohio Recruit Decommits From Cinci, Trending Maize And Blue
The Wolverines are in pole position for four-star athlete Jason Hewlett out of Youngstown, Ohio after he re-opened his recruitment earlier this week:. Hewlett, 6-foot-4 and 210, is ranked as the No. 10 player in Ohio and No. 21 athlete for the 2023 class:
Adam James Richards, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam James Richards, 55, of Canfield, died Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at his home following a two year illness. Adam was born on April 7, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ronald James and Gwen Sue (Hestand) Richards and came to this area as a child.
Elizabeth Kay Esker, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Kay Esker passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 61. Elizabeth was born May 11, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio to Robert and Patricia (Tice) Esker. She is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School. She served in the Air Force from 1986 through...
“Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., 40, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Patricia (Glista) Flick, Sr. Hambone was a 2001 graduate of Canfield High School...
WYTV.com
New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
Chad Thomas Blankenship, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship. Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.
Ann Eliser, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser. She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in...
Martha O. Bartlett, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha O. Bartlett, 96, of Akron, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 18, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH, surrounded by her family. Martha was born on June 7, 1926 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John...
Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, 78, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Assumption Village. She was born April 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jerry and Phyllis Costello Meli. Madelyn worked as a teller for Dollar Savings and Trust for 17...
Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Youngstown City Health District awarded $450K for health zones
Youngstown plans to invest this money in order to expand its programs for the next four years, working to improve the way the city identifies and addresses health issues.
Youngstown police say missing man found safe
The Youngstown Police Department says a man who had been reported missing earlier on Friday has been found.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
