Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Joanne Harrold, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Harrold, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 24, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Paul and Eugenia Petas Halikias. Joanne worked as a cook for Columbiana School District.
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Edward “Ed” D. Sharlow, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward D. Sharlow, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austinwoods Care Center. Edward was born January 21, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward D. Sharlow and Frieda Ludke Sharlow and was a lifelong area resident. He was a member...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Kenneth Walter Collier, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Walter Collier, 74, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Warren. Kenneth was born April 5,1948 in Warren, Ohio, to Melvin Collier and Lois (Weatherly) Collier. He married Linda M. Mongelluzzo August 26,1967 in Braceville, Ohio. Kenneth was a computer processor...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Margie Jean (Smith) Hayes, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Hayes of Huron, Ohio and formally Sebring, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margie Jean (Smith) Hayes, please visit our floral...
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Casey Jones, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Casey Jones, 68, passed away Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Casey was born March 26, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of the late Jim Jones and Mary Stopyra Jones and was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Gloria Lee Harver, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Lee Harver, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Gloria was born on October 19, 1938, a daughter of Yolanda and George Mansky. Gloria graduated from East High School. After her retirement from Dillard’s department store,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Adam James Richards, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam James Richards, 55, of Canfield, died Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at his home following a two year illness. Adam was born on April 7, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ronald James and Gwen Sue (Hestand) Richards and came to this area as a child.
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Elizabeth Kay Esker, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Kay Esker passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 61. Elizabeth was born May 11, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio to Robert and Patricia (Tice) Esker. She is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School. She served in the Air Force from 1986 through...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

“Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., 40, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Patricia (Glista) Flick, Sr. Hambone was a 2001 graduate of Canfield High School...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Chad Thomas Blankenship, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship. Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Ann Eliser, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser. She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Martha O. Bartlett, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha O. Bartlett, 96, of Akron, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 18, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH, surrounded by her family. Martha was born on June 7, 1926 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, 78, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Assumption Village. She was born April 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jerry and Phyllis Costello Meli. Madelyn worked as a teller for Dollar Savings and Trust for 17...
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

