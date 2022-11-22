Read full article on original website
Related
Sheffield man arrested after gunfire incident
Joseph Mosher is accused of firing gunshots at an occupied house on Route 122 Friday morning.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
mynbc5.com
Singleton Store in Cavendish burglarized, police trying to identify suspect
CAVENDISH, Vt. — Vermont State Police have yet to identify a man caught on camera burglarizing the Singleton Store in Cavendish early Saturday morning. A police report said that the burglary happened just before 2 a.m. The initial call was for two men inside the store, but security videos only show one man stealing various items. He is seen in dark clothing, specifically wearing a "Rick and Morty" sweatshirt.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
newportdispatch.com
Hit-and-run on I-91 in Weathersfiled
WEATHERSFIELD — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place in Weathersfield on Tuesday. Authorities were notified that a dark vehicle was operating at a high rate of speed and sideswiped a vehicle on I-91 south at around 1:15 p.m. Police say the vehicle make, model, and registration are...
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
Police arrest Granville man after domestic dispute
Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.
The Valley Reporter
Board requires dog-owner to build fence, board Otis elsewhere until completed
The Waitsfield Select Board has ordered AJ Wimble and Ashley Metevier to construct a fence large and sturdy enough to keep their 100-pound dog Otis on their North Road property and to board him at a friend’s house until the fence is constructed. But if at any time in...
Vermont man arrested in connection to two-day, multi-state crime spree
Police say a formerly incarcerated Vermont man has found himself back in prison after he was arrested in connection to a lengthy crime spree. Around 9 a.m. this morning, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police apprehended 38-year-old David Oleson in connection to the two-day, multi-state crime spree near 222 Riverside Avenue in Burlington. Burlington police say the […]
thepulseofnh.com
Lancaster Man Arrested For Civil Contempt
A Lancaster man was arrested for indirect civil contempt. The attorney general’s office says Daniel Benoit has refused to comply with a series of court orders from July of 2018 through this past September. The orders compelled him to cease operating a motor vehicle and scrap metal yard until the site was in compliance with state solid waste and hazardous waste laws. Benoit is free on bail with a requirement to complete clean up one area of the site by January 15th, and to then sequentially cleanup nine other sites on the property.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man goes on 48 hour 'crime spree' before being arrested, officials say
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested this morning after going on a 48-hour-long "crime spree" that saw him allegedly stealing vehicles, breaking into businesses and injuring a person. Burlington police said 38-year-old David Oleson was allegedly involved in a pursuit with police in Orange, Massachusetts, on Monday...
Granville woman faces additional animal neglect charges
A Granville woman has been arrested on additional charges for depriving animals of necessary sustenance.
Barton Chronicle
Man charged in fatal accident
NEWPORT — On November 15 Tanner W. Flynn, 32, of Irasburg appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving resulting in the death of 36-year-old Eric Fillmore of Derby. Judge Lisa Warren released Mr. Flynn on...
WCAX
Recently identified remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in NH
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - More than 70 years after his death in a prisoner-of-war camp, a New Hampshire man will finally be laid to rest next month in his hometown of Littleton. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked in...
Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave
Vito Caselnova IV, who has served with the department since 2019, was listed Monday in fair condition at Albany Medical Center in New York. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave.
WCAX
So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
The Valley Reporter
Instant family - unintended - but fully intentional for the Bishops
Rebekah Stone and Mike Bishop, Warren, recently announced the adoption of their daughter on November 9 in The Valley Reporter. Their daughter Olivia Bishop was adopted after 830 days as their foster daughter and joined her biological brother Emerson, adopted in January 2021. Stone and Bishop were not actively seeking...
newportdispatch.com
3 injured during crash on I-89 in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police are still investigating a crash with injuries in Hartford earlier this week. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 6:00 a.m. on November 22. According to the initial reports, two vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash. The crash scene involved both...
Comments / 0