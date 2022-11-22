Read full article on original website
Related
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Robert Lewandowski finally scored at the World Cup on Saturday, helping Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boosting his team's chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward the corner with his...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd minute of their Group D match on Saturday off a header from Mitchell Duke. Craig Goodwin, Australia’s lone goalscorer against France...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Decades as a Nuclear Powerhouse, France Makes Its Play in Offshore Wind
EDF says the 480-megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm would help to "support the French State's energy transition goals." For decades, France has been something of a powerhouse when it comes to nuclear. In wind power, the country has an established onshore sector. Its offshore industry is, by contrast, very small.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops and power fails
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Russia Risks Causing ‘Nuclear and Radioactive Catastrophe'; Kremlin Says Kyiv Can End the ‘Suffering'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the U.N. Security Council to act against Russia, saying it was responsible for a "crime against humanity" as Ukraine continues to suffer relentless missile strikes against its energy infrastructure.
Comments / 0