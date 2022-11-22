Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 24th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Jeanette E. Freiwald, 96, of New Ringgold, passed away Tuesday, November 22nd, at Seton Manor Orwigsburg. Jeanette was born in Kingston, PA on September 5, 1926, a daughter of the late Mary (Kasperek) and Michael Siluk. She was the widow of Herman...
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal
The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest. Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries. “I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let […]
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
December Events Scheduled at Sweet Arrow Lake Park
Schuylkill Area Community Foundation has announced December Events scheduled for Sweet Arrow Lake Park in Pine Grove Township. After a 2-year hiatus, the Christmas celebration at Sweet Arrow Lake returns on December 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the clubhouse. There’s no better way to celebrate than with great music...
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
Santa Arrives by ATV in Shenandoah
Due to Friday's weather forecast, Santa Claus had to change his plans slightly on how he was going to arrive in Shenandoah. Mrs. T's Pierogies continued their yearly Black Friday tradition at Shenandoah Valley's Veterans Stadium where Santa was scheduled to skydive on the football field. But due to the...
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
------------------------------ Frailey Twp. Between: Exit 104 (PA 125) and Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------ West Brunswick Twp. Road name: PA 61. Between: PA 895 and I-78 Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Northbound...
District Deputy visits Mahanoy City Elks Lodge; Installs 6 New Members
On November 21st, 2022, the Mahanoy City Elks Lodge No. 695 was honored with a visit of their District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the Northeast District of Pennsylvania during their monthly meeting. Six new members were also installed during the meeting. Pictured attending the event are (L to R)...
Turkey fire that spread to roof subdued by Northampton County, Palmerton crews, authorities say
Fire crews were able to save a home — but not the turkey — of a family whose Thanksgiving plans went up in flames shortly before noon Thursday in Palmerton, according to authorities. A home on the 600 block of Lehigh Street in Palmerton sustained serious damage on...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
Pottsville church hands out free meals
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is where volunteers have been cooking Thanksgiving meals since midnight. The Church of St. Patrick in Pottsville. The food is not for their families but for people living throughout Schuylkill County. The Knights of Columbus resurrected their free Thanksgiving meal tradition after a two-year hiatus.
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
First state forest area for motorized recreation moves toward summer 2023 opening
Aiming for a summer 2023 opening of the first motorized recreation area in a state forest, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has issued a master plan for the Catawissa Recreation Area and is seeking public comment on that plan. The Catawissa Recreation Area is a 5,541-acre tract...
Riss's Place opens in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
Wilkes-Barre house demolished as part of Blight Remediation Plan
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Wilkes-Barre was demolished on Tuesday as part of Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown’s Blight Remediation Plan. Mayor Brown announced, a house at 20-22 Sullivan Street was torn down Tuesday morning as after it was deemed a danger to the public. According to Mayor Brown, the BRP began […]
Port Carbon firefighter honored for years of service
PORT CARBON — The chief engineer of Port Carbon’s Goodwill Fire Company was honored Monday for serving the community as an active firefighter for 50 years. Randy Taylor, 68, said he joined the fire service in 1972 after wanting to get involved when he would go to the Phoenix Fire Company in Pottsville, where his father was a member.
