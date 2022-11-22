Poor Rishi Sunak. He’s just about got his No 10 desk how he likes it only to find his two predecessors chucking green paint at his digs upstairs.Liz Truss and Boris Johnson are among Tories backing an amendment to the levelling-up bill, which would end the long-standing and stupid ban on new onshore wind projects.Wind was kicked offshore and left there in 2014 by one David Cameron. Remember David Cameron? If only we could forget. It was his calling for the Brexit referendum that landed us with Johnson and then Truss, and left us wading through economic quicksand.Cameron might...

43 MINUTES AGO