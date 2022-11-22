Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
Aayushi Chaudhary: India woman who became victim of ‘suitcase murder’
Aayushi Chaudhary should have been celebrating her 22nd birthday on 1 December. Instead, nine days before that, her body was cremated in the presence of police officers. Aayushi's body - wrapped in plastic and stuffed in a red suitcase - was found on Friday near Mathura city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
The Crown: Queen's friend says Netflix show 'makes me so angry'
A lifelong friend of the late Queen has described Netflix's royal drama The Crown as "complete fantasy" and "so unfair on members of the Royal Family". Lady Glenconner, who was a maid of honour at the Queen's coronation, said the show "just makes me so angry". "The trouble is that...
Voices: I never thought I’d say this, but I’m with Liz Truss and Boris Johnson
Poor Rishi Sunak. He’s just about got his No 10 desk how he likes it only to find his two predecessors chucking green paint at his digs upstairs.Liz Truss and Boris Johnson are among Tories backing an amendment to the levelling-up bill, which would end the long-standing and stupid ban on new onshore wind projects.Wind was kicked offshore and left there in 2014 by one David Cameron. Remember David Cameron? If only we could forget. It was his calling for the Brexit referendum that landed us with Johnson and then Truss, and left us wading through economic quicksand.Cameron might...
Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia’s winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the celebratory...
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
BBC
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
Comments / 0